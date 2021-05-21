NORTHFIELD — Lauryn Douglas allowed just five hits, but Northfield scored twice in the fifth inning to win 2-0 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Friday.
Lani Schoper, Douglas and Abbi Sterlien each had a hit for West.
The Scarlets (14-3) play a doubleheader at Owatonna on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5, Maple River 1: Ellie Ready, Allison Rients and Addyson Taylor each had a hit and RBI as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Autumn Taylor was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
For Maple River, Claire McGregor had two hits.
WEM (14-3, 10-1 in Gopher) plays at home Monday against United South Central.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, Cleveland 0: Jacie Schultz allowed one hit and struck out 16 as the Knights won a Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Avery Voges went 3 for 5 with two triples and three RBIs, and Schultz had a hit and four RBIs. Maggie Graupman went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three runs.
Baseball
Madelia 9, Mountain Lake Area 8, 8 innings: Eric Anderson's bunt scored Blake Altenburg with the winning run as Madelia prevailed in the nonconference game at Mountain Lake.
Anderson had two hits and two RBIs, and Elijah McCabe went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Altenburg had an RBI double, and Cade Johnson had two hits.
Madelia (7-11) plays Monday at Nicollet.
Martin County West 5, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 4: Drew Dahl had two hits and an RBI for the Knights in a Valley Conference loss at Lake Crystal.
Evan Mann was 2 for 4 nd scored a run, and Lane Berle had a hit and scored twice.
LCWM (3-15) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
United South Central 6, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 4: Blake Schroeder pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts, in the nonconference win at Wells.
Zale Bushlack was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Ethan Elvebak had an RBI double.
USC (9-6) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday.
Tennis
St. James Area 6, Hutchinson 1: The Saints swept the singles in straight sets to claim the nonconference home victory.
Caleb Rivera (6-3, 6-1), Marco Hernandez (6-2, 6-2), Preston Wegner (6-4, 6-3) and Brennan Kern (6-1, 6-1) each won singles matches.
The doubles team of Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera won 6-0, 7-6 (4), and the team of Juan Castenada and Adan Rodriguez won 6-3, 6-2.
Track
Mankato East girls 90, Belle Plaine 74, Faribault 22: Megan Geraets, Rachel Clifford and Eve Anderson each won two events at a triangular Thursday at Wolverton Field.
Geraets took first in the 200-meter dash in 26.38 seconds and long jump at 15-feet-11 1/2. Clifford won the shot put at 35-4 and discus at 121-1. Anderson placed first in the 1,600 run in 5:22.10 and 3,200 run in 12:03.60.
Lexi Karge took first in the high jump at 5-0, and Emmy Schulz won the 300 hurdles in 49.51.
East won the 4x100 relay (53.15).
Mankato East boys 82, Faribault 58: Andrew Johnson won the two distance races to help East win a dual Thursday at Wolverton Field.
Johnson placed first in the 1,600 run (4:24.65) and 3,200 run (9:46.70).
Medy Akwai wo the 100 hurdles in 15.65, as did Calvin Moeller in the 300 hurdles in 43.90 and Andrew Bentson in the pole vault at 11-6.
East won the 4x400 relay in 3:39.82 and 4x800 relay in 8:37.63.
