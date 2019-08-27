MANKATO — Jett Oachs of Mankato East took first place and the Cougars boys team won its season-opening cross country meet on Tuesday at East High School.
Oachs ran the 5K course in 16:55. Four other East runners finished in the top 10: fifth-place Calvin Rykhus (17:59), seventh-place Calvin Moeller (18:43), eighth-place Matthew Wedzina (18:53) and 10th-place Alexander Maclean (18:58).
East won with 31 points, followed by Belle Plaine with 55, Sibley East with 59, Springfield with 101 and Minnesota Valley Lutheran with 134.
Belle Plaine's Drew Hastings ran second in 17:33. Springfield's Mitchell Buerkle was third in 17:38, and Sibley East's Travis Andrews was fourth in 17:52.
In the girls meet, Belle Plaine won with 27 points, and East was second with 30. Springfield, Sibley East and MVL had incomplete teams.
Belle Plaine's McKenna Herrmann won in 20:14. East's Olivia Beschorner was second in 21:01, followed by teammate Emmy Schulz in third in 21:20. The Cougars' Joanna Bristol was sixth (22:03), and Ava Matejcek was seventh (22:05).
Abby Nelson of MVL was sixth (21:55).
West girls take second: Ana Goellner finished fifth in 20:32 as the Scarlets scored 61 points at the Austin Invitational Tuesday.
Rochester Centruy won the meet with 48 points.
Chloe Aanenson (21:00) took eighth for the Scarlets. Nicole Swanson (21:19) was 10th. Katie Swanson (21:58) finished 14th. Livia Anderson (22:41) took 25th.
The Scarlets will run Sept. 6 in Faribault.
Swimming
East 90, Tri-City United 55: Parker Beavens, Grace Busch and Kaylee Sivertsen were double winners for the Cougars in the win at the East pool.
Beavens, Busch, Sivertsen and Maddie Hogue won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:04.17. Individually, Beavens won the 200 individual medley (2:35.97), Busch won the 50 freestyle (26.58) and
Sivertsen won the 100 freestyle (58.87).
Also for East, Marah Dauk won the diving competition with 117.35 points. Bryn Ashland took first in the 100 butterfly (1:18.940, and Addison Witte won the 200 freestyle (2:18.97).
St. Peter 94, Faribault 85: Shelby Graft and Jaiden Landsom each won twice for the Saints, who won the nonconference meet at Faribault.
Both were in the winning 200 medley relay, which won in 1:59.2. Graft also won the 50 freestyle (27.62), and Landsom took the 100 backstroke (1:08.62).
St. Peter's Lauren Feder won the diving competition with 169.2 points. Isabel Avant took the 100 freestyle in 1:02.54.
