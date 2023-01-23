OWATONNA — Jak Okumo scored four goals for the co-ed Mankato adapted floor hockey team in an 8-3 win at Owatonna Monday.
It was Mankato's first win in program history.
Davaris Woods added two goals for Mankato, while Courtney Torgusen and Cordelia Emery each had a goal and two assists.
Jacob Watson made 23 saves to get the win. Mankato (1-2) will host Dakota United Monday.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 64, Martin County West 35: Kayli Hinz led the Cyclones with 25 points in the home victory.
Brooklin Hinze added 19 points for St. Clair.
Nicollet 63, Mankato Loyola 49: Shannon Soost had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders in the Valley Conference win.
Brooklyn Bode finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Nicollet, while Leah Bode and Hatti Hansen each scored 10 points.
Enara Aguiriano led the Crusaders with 11 points.
Nicollet (9-9, 7-4 in Valley) will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Immanuel Lutheran 20: Katie Olson led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the nonconference home win.
Lilly Strauss scored 14 points for JWP, while Nevaeh Weimert had 12 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 81, Madelia 23: Olivia Harazin scored 20 points for the Knights in the Valley Conference home win.
Lauren Cooper added 13 points for LCWM, and Katelin Flack had 12 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Le Sueur-Henderson 29: Claire Bohlen finished with 15 points for the Bucs in a nonconference victory.
Tianna Pope added 13 points and three steals for WEM, while Tatum Richards had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Bucs (9-6, 4-3 in Gopher) play Friday at Hayfield.
Maple River 64, Blue Earth Area 41: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 18 points in the Big South Conference win.
Lexi Thomas and Krystal Ulrich each scored 15 for Maple River.
The Eagles (8-7, 5-3 in Gopher) host Medford Tuesday.
St. Peter 69, Waseca 49: Rhyan Holmgren led the Saints with 25 points and five steals in the Big South Conference win.
Annika Southworth added 16 points for St. Peter.
For Waseca, Khloe Wadd led the way with 17 points.
St. Peter will host Belle Plaine Thursday.
Boys basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 89, GFW 55: Ben Pearson led the Chargers with 29 points and six steals in the home win.
Kyler Flunker scored 17 for the Chargers, while Cole Thompson added 13 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 72, Sibley East 46: Zack Wells led the Knights with 18 points in the nonconference win.
Jack Brockmann had 15 points for LCWM, and Jamis Ulman scored 13 points.
The Knights (13-1) will host Nicollet Thursday.
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 75, Madelia 57: Josiah DeMaris scored 17 points for the Blackhawks in a home loss.
Eric Anderson added 13 points.
Madelia (2-11) will host Martin County West Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.