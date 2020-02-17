ST. PETER — Wyatt Olson scored 33 points on Monday night to lead the St. Peter boys basketball team to an 87-68 nonconference victory over Belle Plaine.
Ethan Grant added 23 points for the Saints. Josh Johnson had 14 points, and Ethan Volk had 12.
Belle Plaine was led by Cade Morrison with 23 points.
St. Peter (16-8) hosts New Ulm today.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Alden-Conger 52: Zack Wells scored 23 points to lead the Knights to the Valley Conference win at Alden.
Landon Lantz added 11 points for the winners.
LCWM (4-19) plays Thursday at New Ulm.
Le Sueur-Henderson 72, Cleveland 67, OT: Dominic Drent scored 25 points to lead the Giants to the the nonconference road win.
Trace Edmondson added 14 points for the winners.
The game was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation.
The Clippers were led by Eric Rohlfing with 24 points and nine rebound. Ben Holden had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Isaac Mueller finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Cleveland (7-16) hosts Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity today.
Fourth Baptist 70, Immanuel Lutheran 61: Austin Hanel scored 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Trojans in the loss at Plymouth.
Peter Olmanson added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Immanuel plays Glenville-Emmons today.
Girls basketball
Belle Plaine 63, Southwest Christian 51: The Tigers finished a perfect 14-0 season in the Minnesota River Conference with the win at home.
Lauren Johnson and Sarah Lenz each had 18 points for the winners. Jaylen Struck-Schmitz scored 12 points and had six assists.
Belle Plaine (22-3) closes out the regular season today at home against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Le Sueur-Henderson 71, Cleveland 25: Kyla Samora scored 17 points for the Giants in the nonconference win over the visiting Clippers.
Morgan Goettlicher added 16 points.
The Giants finish the regular season 7-18. Playoff seedings will be released today.
Fourth Baptist 27, Immanuel Lutheran 24: Aubree Kranz scored 13 points and had six rebounds for the Trojans, who lost at Plymouth.
Immanuel travels to Willmar to play Community Christian on Monday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 61, Adrian/Ellsworth 56: Margo Stoesz scored 26 points to lead the Wolverines to the Red Rock Conference road win.
Mountain Lake (14-8) hosts Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman today at Comfrey.
