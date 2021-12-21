The Free Press
MANKATO — B.J. Omot led the Mankato East boys basketball team with 24 points and seven rebounds in a 78-71 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Mayo Tuesday night at the East gym.
Puolrah Gong finished with 13 points and seven assists, and Jack Pemble had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cougars (3-3, 2-2 in Big Nine) play Dec. 30 at Red Wing.
Mankato West 64, Faribault 23: Mekhi Collins scored 14 points as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
West led 40-8 at halftime. Cornell Ayers added 10 points for the Scarlets.
West (4-0, 4-0 in Big Nine) plays White Bear Lake in the first round of the Tartan Christmas Tourney on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
St. Peter 64, St. James Area 53: Bennett Olson finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds for St. Peter in the Big South Conference home victory.
Tate Olson added 14 points for St. Peter, and Alex Bosacker scored 12 points.
For St. James Area, Hayden Jones finished with 27 points.
St. Peter (4-4) will host Jordan on Jan. 4.
Nicollet 50, Sleepy Eye 48: Colton Thomsen scored 17 points to help the Raiders gain a nonconference win at Nicollet.
Grant Bruns scored 16 points, and Conner Martens added 10 points.
The Raiders (3-4) play at Alden-Conger on Jan. 4.
Maple River 96, Medford 44: Maple River scored 62 points in the second half of a Gopher Conference win at Medford.
Mason Schirmer had 26 points, seven assists and five steals. Ethan McGregor and Zach Herrmann each had 13 points and five rebounds.
Maple River (6-0, 3-0 in Gopher) plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the opening round of the Bethany Lutheran tournament on Dec. 28.
St. Clair 62, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48: Miles Flack led the Knights with 12 points in the Valley Conference home loss.
Ethan Anderson added 10 points for LCWM.
The Knights (5-2) will play at the Bethany Lutheran tournament next week.
Blue Earth Area 63, Fairmont 59: Ashton Lloyd had 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the Big South win.
Jack Norman and Luke Norman each scored 10 points.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 65, Faribault 25: Annika Younge led the Scarlets with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in the Big Nine Conference road victory.
Teresa Kiewiet finished with 16 points and five rebounds for West, while Landry Dubeau added 11 points and three steals.
The Scarlets (4-2) play Minneapolis South on Tuesday at the St. Peter tournament.
Mankato East 72, Rochester Mayo 53: Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars with 27 points and six rebounds in the Big Nine road win.
Peyton Stevermer added 13 points and six assists for East, and Macy Birkholz finished with 10 points, three assists and four steals. Ellie Edberg had 10 points and five rebounds, and Lexi Karge added eight points and 10 rebounds.
East (4-1, 4-0 in Big Nine) will host Austin on Wednesday.
Maple River 60, Medford 44: Claire McGregor had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas added 13 points, and Maya Doyen had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Maple River (4-1, 3-0 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Hayfield.
Sleepy Eye 63, Nicollet 40: Marah Hulke and Brooklyn Bode each scored nine points in Nicollet’s nonconference home loss.
Kadence Hesse led Sleepy Eye with 25 points.
Nicollet (3-6) plays Jan. 4 at home against Alden-Conger.
St. Peter 80, St. James Area 45: Annika Southworth finished with 20 points for St.Peter in the Big South road win.
Rhyan Holmgren had 18 points and four assists for St. Peter, and Abby Maloney added 12 points and eight rebounds.
For St James Area, Madelyn Malmgren led with 10 points.
St Peter (8-0) will host Northfield on Tuesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22: Lexi Dahlberg scored seven points for the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) in a Gopher Conference home game.
NRHEG is 7-0, 5-0 in the conference.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, United South Central 19: Alayna Atherton had 18 points and eight rebounds in the Gopher victory.
Kylie LaFrance added 11 points.
WEM (4-3, 3-1) hosts Waseca on Thursday.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 5, Hutchinson 2: Jess Eykyn finished with three goals and an assist for the Cougars in the nonconference victory at All Seasons Arena.
McKenzie Keller had two goals and two assists for East, and Kailey Newton added three assists.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 31-27.
Mankato East boys 3, Minnesota River 0: Rafe Bowman, Aiden Prochaska and Brayden Borgmeier each scored for the Cougars in nonconference road win.
Shots on goal favored East 40-10.
Swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 91, Rochester John Marshall 87: Dave Wedzina won a pair of events to help the Cougars claim a Big Nine Conference victory at the East pool.
Wedzina won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.82 and 100 breaststroke in 1:05.50. He also joined Jordan Hogue, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustafson to win the 200 medley relay in 1:42.69.
Bartell, Nick Brauer, Jack Slunecka and Wedzina won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.26.
Hogue took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.99, Bartell won the 100 butterfly in 56.92, and Gustafson placed first in the 100 backstroke in 58.47.
Isaac Luethmers won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.50, and Brauer, Slunecka, Hogue and Gustafson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.75.
