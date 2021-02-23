The Free Press
MANKATO — B.J. Omot had 21 points, 18 rebounds and four assists as Mankato East pulled away in the second half for a 61-46 win over Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
East led by six at halftime.
Sean Clement scored 15 points, and Poulrah Gong had 11 points and six rebounds. Jalen Hayes had nine points, four rebounds and four steals.
East (9-3) hosts Albert Lea on Friday.
Maple River 70, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48: Ethan McGregor scored 13 points for the visiting Eagles, who won the annual Jug game for the seventh consecutive time.
Teien Murphy had 11 points for Maple River, and Hayden Niebuhr had 10 points. Mason Schirmer added six points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Zack Wells finished with 22 points for the Knights.
Immanuel Lutheran 63, Grace Baptist 22: Austin Hanel had 23 points and seven rebounds in Immanuel Lutheran’s nonconference win.
Jayme Kranz added 10 points.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts Rochester Defenders on Friday.
United South Central 59, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52: Colten Quade scored 19 points to lead the Rebels to a Gopher Conference win at Wells.
Riley Staloch added 16 points.
St. Clair 68, Sibley East 49: Devin Embacher scored 17 points for the Cyclones in a nonconference win at Arlington.
Derrik Zeldenrust added 13 points, and Conner Andree and Tom Loeffler each scored 11.
St. Clair (9-2) plays at home Friday against Cleveland.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 48: Mackenzie Schweim had 15 points and six rebounds, as the Cougars rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to win the Big Nine game at the East gym.
Peyton Stevermer had 12 points and six assists, and Syd Prybylla added 11 points and three assists.
East (9-3) plays at Albert Lea on Friday.
Mankato West 64, Red Wing 54: The Scarlets were 15 of 17 at the free-throw line and won the Big Nine game at Red Wing.
The Scarlets were down by six points at halftime.
Bri Stoltzman had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Lani Schoper had 15 points and six rebounds. Teresa Kiewiet had 14 points and five assists, and Annika Younge grabbed 10 rebounds.
West (10-1) plays at Owatonna on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 74, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 34: Olivia Harazin and Lauren Kuebler each scored 21 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference road victory.
Lauren Cooper added 17 points for LCWM.
Emma Johnson led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
LCWM (11-1, 6-0 Valley) hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.
Martin County West 48, St. Clair 36: Michaela Prange led the Cyclones with eight points in a Valley home loss.
St. Clair (8-4, 5-2) plays Thursday at St. James.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 83, Madelia 46: Abbie Theusch finished with 25 points for Knights in the Valley road win.
Danika Eisenmenger scored 16 points for the Blackhawks.
Madelia plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, United South Central 24: Brielle Bartelt scored 18 points to help the Bucs win the Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Kylie Pittmann added 12 points and three steals, and Toryn Richards scored 10 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
The Bucs (9-2, 7-1) host Maple River on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54, Wabasso 52: Abbie Riederer led the Chargers with 21 points and eight rebounds in a Tomahawk Conference home victory.
Riederer hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to secure the victory.
Kaylee Hunter added 11 points and four assists for the Chargers, while Sam Dalueg grabbed 10 rebounds.
Worthington 59, St. Peter 50: Morgan Kelly scored 16 points in the Saints’ Big South loss.
Rhyann Holmgren added 13 points and six steals.
Wrestling
East sweeps: Braeden Hendel, who picked up the 130th victory of his career, won twice as the Cougars won a pair of nonconference duals.
East defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 36-27 and Delano 38-28.
The other double-winners for East were Easton Stangl (126), Elliot Betz (132), Cael Willaert (160), Nate Drumm (195) and Rieley Fleming (285).
East (12-10) hosts Scott West and Faribault on Thursday.
Westfield 51, United South Central 19: Konner Harpestad (152) and Matt Beyer (285) both won by fall in the Rebels’ loss at Hayfield.
Bryce Sonnek (120) and Micah Hamson (145) each won a decision.
St. Peter sweeps: Charlie Born (113), Noah Hunt (132) and Brogan Hanson (152) each won twice by fall as the Saints defeated Blue Earth Area 36-32 and Maple River 50-24.
Evan Walter (120), Kole Guth and Leighton Robb also were double-winners for St. Peter.
