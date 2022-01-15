The Free Press
MANKATO — Sam O’Neil had a hat trick for the Mankato West boys hockey team in a 10-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Zach Benson had two goals and two assists for the Scarlets, while Brady Hatkin had two goals and an assist.
Mason Janzen, Wes Johnson and Gavin Brunmeier also scored for West.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 62, Waseca 44: Derrick Zeldenrust finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cyclones in a 62-44 nonconference home victory over Waseca Saturday.
Mason Ward added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones, and Devin Embacher scored 16 points.
For Waseca, Parker Link led the way with 16 points.
St. Clair (9-4) will host Tri-City United Monday.
New Ulm 95, Le Sueur Henderson 38: Jimmy Osborne scored 30 points for the Eagles in the nonconference home victory.
Colton Benson had 19 points for New Ulm, and Chuck Osborne finished with 17.
Maple River 74, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 29: Lucas Doering had 13 points and five rebounds as the Eagles won a Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Will Sellers had 13 points and four assists, and Mason Schirmer added 12 points and six assists. Hayden Niebuhr had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Landon Dimler scored 20 points for JWP (6-5, 3-3 in Gopher).
Maple River (10-1, 5-0) plays at home Monday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
