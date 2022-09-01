The Free Press
MANKATO — Owen Quist made 12 saves for the Mankato East boys soccer team in a 1-0 Big Nine Conference win over Austin on Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
The Packers are ranked No. 8 in Class AA.
Yahya Ali Abdulla scored the game’s lone goal three minutes into the second half on an assist from Luke Lebens. Shots on goal favored the Packers 12-10.
East (2-2) plays Tuesday at Northfield.
Mankato West girls 7, Northfield 2: Julia Schumacher finished with four goals and an assist for the Scarlets in the Big Nine win at Northfield.
Sydney Shain added two goals and an assist for West, and Aubrey Makela finished with three assists. Molly Miller also scored.
The Scarlets (4-0, 3-0 in Big Nine) will host Waconia on Tuesday.
Mankato East girls 4, Austin 0: Hailey Schlager and Kenzie Keller each scored two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Julia Fischer had two assists for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 20-0. Izzy Schott recorded the shutout.
Mankato West boys 1, Byron 0: Eric Smook made 13 saves for the Scarlets in the nonconference home win.
Hunter Rigdon scored on an assist from Brian Lewis.
Fairmont 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 1: Ava Davis scored the only goal for the Crusaders in a nonconference loss at the Loyola field.
The Crusaders play at St. Peter on Tuesday.
New Ulm boys 3, Waseca 0: Brennen Shaver scored twice for the Eagles in the Big South Conference home win.
Nills Quist finished with a goal and an assist for New Ulm, and Ethan Goff got the shutout in goal.
Football
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8: Jaxon Libby rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Clippers’ victory at Cleveland.
Kale Kelley made four catches for 95 yards.
Gabe Sullivan had nine tackles, and Munya Kuvaoga had seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Clippers play at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Red Wing 0: Ella Olson led the Scarlets with nine kills and 12 digs in the Big Nine home victory.
Scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-22.
Allison Banse finished with 17 digs, and Trinity Jackson had 11 assists and six kills.
The Scarlets (2-1) play Northfield on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Maggie Graupman had nine kills for the Knights in the 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 nonconference home win.
Lauren Cooper finished with 20 digs for LCWM, and Avery Voges added 16 digs. Dani Freyberg had 34 assists.
For MVL, Ava Munsen and Gabbie Bleick each had eight kills.
The Knights (2-0) host Maple River on Tuesday.
Cross country
St. Olaf Showcase: Isaiah Anderson placed ninth in 16:13 as Mankato East placed 11th of 45 teams at the meet in Northfield.
Luke Scholtes finished 46th in 17:16, and Nick Brauer placed 64th in 17:39.
For Mankato West, Ian Risto finished 112th in 18:28. The Scarlets finished 26th.
The East girls finished 15th, with Lauren Henkels in 25th at 20:18 and Addie Peed in 37th at 20:47.
East runs at Faribault on Friday.
Loyola/Cleveland Invitational: Mankato Loyola/Cleveand had three of the top four runners to claim the boys title at the Loyola course.
Loyola/Cleveland took first with 29 points, followed by Maple River in fourth at 96, Le Sueur-Henderson in fifth at 112 and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in sixth at 119.
Maple River’s Cole Stencel won at 17:39, with Loyola/Cleveland’s James Younge in second at 18:39.5, Sam Vetter in third at 18:47.8 and Corbin Deichman in fourth at 19:00.8.
Springfield/Cedar Mountain won the girls meet with 49 points, followed by LSH at 54, Maple River at 63 and WEM/JWP at 92.
Lester Prairie’s Addison Hoof was the winner at 21:01.3. LSH’s Norah Renstrom placed fourth at 22:32.5, one spot ahead of Maple River’s Sophia Stencel in 22:36.1.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Molly Koester took 10th in 23:50.1.
Tennis
Mankato West 7, Austin 0: Ella Betters and Renn Corley won 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 at No. 1 doubles in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win.
Payton Douglas was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles.
Red Wing 4, Waseca 3: Waseca won a pair of singles matches in a nonconference loss at Red Wing.
Sarah Haley won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and Takya Schoenrock won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Drexler, and Paige Dufault won 6-3, 6-4.
Waseca (6-1) hosts New Prague on Tuesday.
St. Peter 7, Worthington 0: Annika Southworth won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, helping the Saints win the Big South Conference road match.
St. Peter’s No. 1 doubles team of Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller won 6-1, 6-1.
St. Peter (9-0) plays at Waseca on Thursday.
Maple River 6, United South Central 1: Madison Ward won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles as the Eagles claimed the victory.
Ally Mersman and Macy Sohre also had singles win for Maple River.
Maya Hansen had USC’s only victory, a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles.
