ST. PETER — Mankato West's Damian Riewe won the championship at 160 pounds Saturday at the Section 2AA wrestling meet, qualifying for the state tourrnament next weekend at St. Paul.
Mankato East's Brian Thilges won by fall in a true-second match at 182 pounds to earn a trip to the state tournament.
St. Peter's Leighton Robb also qualified for the state meet by taking second at 195.
Section 2A: Waterville-Elysian-Morrristown had two champions and one runner-up at the Section 2A meet at Mapleton.
Brady Murphy (106) and Keegan Kuball (285) both won their respective weight classes, and Jack Cahill (220) finished second. All three will compete at the state tournament.
Maple River/United South Central had three wrestlers qualify for the state meet. Byron Getchell and Cooper Ochsendorf both won their brackets, and Wyatt Walters was second.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Reese Routh and Makota Misgen both finished second and will advance to State.
Boys basketball
Owatonna 89, Mankato West 83, 2OT: Owatonna scored the first 10 points of the second overtime, defeating the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
Landon Dimler led West with 27 points, and El Staley scored 19. Kyle Steinke ended up with 11 points.
The Scarlets trailed by 11 with three minutes remaining in regulation, but Steinke's 3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game at 69. In the first overtime, Owatonna tied the game with a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining.
West (13-11) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Maple River 73, Hayfield 70, 2OT: Aaron Pawlitschek scored 28 points as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference championship game at Mapleton.
Pawlitschek made three free throws with .4 seconds remaining to force the first overtime.
Hayden Niebuhr had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Mason Schirmer had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Maple River is 24-2, going undefeated in 16 conference games.
New Ulm 87, Waseca 66: Colton Benson scored 36 points, and James Osborne added 22 points as the Eagles won a Big South Conference game at Waseca.
Damarius Russell led Waseca (20-6) with 31 points, while Carson Ohnstad had 11 points and Zach Hulscher had 10 points.
New Ulm plays Worthington in the conference championship game Tuesday.
Girls basketball
St. Peter 52, Marshall 48: Rhyan Holmgren had 21 points and three assists as the Saints won the Big South Conference championship game at St. Peter.
Holmgren is now the leading scorer in program history with 1,585 points.
Annika Southworth added 16 points and two assists, and Maddie Kamm had seven points and three steals. Abby Maloney grabbed eight rebounds.
St. Peter (19-6) hosts New Prague in the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs Tuesday.
Owatonna 42, Mankato West 39: Teresa Kiewiet scored 14 points for the Scarlets in a Big Nine road loss.
Landry Dubeau had 10 points annd six rebounds, and Arianna Smith had seven points and 14 rebounds.
West will play at Mankato East on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs.
Boys swimming
Section 2A: Mankato East/Loyola's Jordan Hogue set two team records at the section meet at Rochester, qualifying for the state meet in four events.
Hogue won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.01 and 100 backstoke inn 51.49, breaking team records in both events.
Nick Brauer, Elliot Bartell, Isaac Luethmers and Hogue also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:15.79, breaking the team record.
The 200 medley relay team of Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Bartell and Brauer qualified for the state meet by taking second at 1:38.31.
Bartell also won the 100 butterfly in 53.19 and took fifth in the 50 freestyle in22.55, meeting the state standard.
Brauer qualified for state in two events, placing second in the 100 freestyle in 48.98 and third in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.72.
Cole Javens finished second in diving with 334.55 points.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Kim, Aaron Caflisch, Isaiah Anderson and Isaac Luethmers took fourth in 1:32.83, meeting the state standard.
For West, Jason Taylor took third in the 50 freestyle in 22.27 to qualify for the state meet. Sullivan Jacobs placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.23.
Ethan Bartell advanced to the state meet by taking fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.28) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (56.32).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Jacobs, Daxter Bosch, Elijah Burg and Taylor finished third in 1:32.51, as did the team of Taylor, Burg, Bartell and Ephraim Staley in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:20.38.
The 200 medley relay team of Bartell, Jacobs, Staley and Bosch placed fifth but beat the state cut with a time of 1:43.95.
Northfield won the section championship with 393 points, with East/Loyola at 354. West took seventh at 198.
