MANKATO -- Gannon Rosenfeld won twice to reach 100 wins in his career as the Mankato West split a pair of wrestling matches at the West gym, defeating Winona/Winona Cotter 58-22 and losing to New Ulm Area 45-33.
Against Winona/Winona Cotter, Damian Riewe (145), who claimed the 75th win of his career, and Kaden Valimont each won by fall, and Rosenfeld (285) had an 11-0 major decision.
Rosenfeld won by fall against New Ulm Area, while Brody Koberoski (126) won by decision and Lander McMichael (152) won by fall.
For New Ulm Area, Parker Kamm (106), Logan Lee (113), Winsten Nienhaus (120), Marqavion Haefner (132), Aaron Kauffmann (160), Cole Ranweiler (170) and Caleb Arndt (195) each won by fall, and Wyatt Pollard (138) won by decision.
East splits: Rieley Fleming picked up the 100th victory of his career, setting a program record for the fastest pin in 6 seconds, as the Cougars split a pair of matches at the East gym.
The Cougars lost 54-21 to Northfield and defeated Maple River 40-39 on a tiebreaker. Northfield defeated Maple River 60-18.
Fleming's 99th victory came when he pinned the seventh-ranked wrestler in Class AAA.
Spencer Ruedy (145) also won two matches by fall for the Cougars.
Hockey
Mankato/Loyola boys 6, Northfield 4: Layten Liffrig and Zach Lebens each scored twice for the Cougars in a Big Nine road win at Northfield.
Shae Gavin and Jacob Kanzenbach also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored the Raiders 31-23.
East/Loyola (9-2) hosts Owatonna Thursday.
Northfield 3, Mankato East/Loyola girls 1: Evey Johnson scored the Cougars' lone goal in a Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.
The Raiders outshot the Cougars 33-17. Hailey Baker made 30 saves for East/Loyola.
The Cougars (6-3-1) play Thursday at Owatonna.
