The Free Press
ST. MICHAEL — Mankato West’s Gannon Rosenfeld pinned two more opponents and finished third in the 195-pound weight class at the Class AA wrestling tournament Friday.
Rosenfeld (195) pinned his opening opponent in 1:13, his sixth straight pin in the postseason, but he lost 5-0 to undefeated Quayin Short of Simley in the semifinals. He came back with a fall in 2:56 in the third-place match against Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls.
West’s Damian Riewe (152) lost his opening match 11-9, then came back with a fall in 5:45 in the consolation bracket. He pinned Joe Kozlowski of Lake City in 1:58 in the fifth-place match.
Waseca’s Mason Gehloff (120) won his quarterfinal match 24-9, but lost in the semifinals. He finished fourth for the second straight season when he lost 10-8 in the third-place match against Ty Bisek of New London-Spicer.
Tri-City United’s Chris Johnson (113) lost his opening match but bounced back with a pin in the consolation bracket. He lost 7-1 in the fifth-place match against Cash Sixberry of Big Lake.
Riley O’Malley (220) lost his opening match but won by fall in 2:00 in the first consolation match. He pinned Hayden Hoernemann of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield in 3:49 in the fifth-place match.
Brody Rud (182) lost his first two matches and was eliminated.
New Ulm Area’s Parker Kamm (106) won his opening match with a fall at 41 seconds, then lost a major decision in the semifinals. In the third-place match against Simley’s Brandon Morvari, he lost 11-5.
Cole Ranweiler (182) lost his opening match but came back with a 3-0 decision in the consolation bracket. He faced Brian Ramos of Perham in the first-place match and won 7-4.
Jaden Drill (285) lost his first two matches and was done
Gymnastics
Mankato West scored 143.70 and finished third at the Class A meet Friday at Champlin Park High School.
Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team title with 146.350.
Jenna Sikel finished 10th in the all-around with a score of 36.35. She placed third on uneven bars at 9.400 and 12th on balance beam at 9.00.
Teammate McKenna Schreiber was 12th in the all-around at 36.15, placing 12th on bars at 8.9 and 12th on floor exercise at 9.200.
West’s Zoey Hermel placed ninth on floor exercise at 9.300.
East’s best finish was a 22nd-place performance by Ella Turner in the vault (9.35).
New Ulm Area’s Kayla Goblirsch finished 19th in the all-around at 35.200.
St. Peter’s Trista Landsom took 11th on bars at 8.800.
