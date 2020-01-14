The Free Press
MANKATO — Gavin Brunmeier had a hat trick, leading the Mankato West boys hockey team to a 9-0 victory over Austin on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets outshot the Packers 34-14. Caleb Cross had the shutout win in goal.
Brandon Swenson had two goals and an assist. Blake Waletich, Nicholas Lundberg and Ethan Fox each had a goal and an assist. Thomas Zellmer scored West’s other goal, and Wyant Fowlds finished with two assists.
West (10-7-0) hosts St. Paul Academy on Tuesday.
East/Loyola boys 4, Shakopee 1: Matthew Salzle had a goal and two assists as the Cougars won the nonconference road game.
Layten Liffrig and Brett Borchardt each finished with a goal and an assist Jake Kanzenbach scored the other goal.
Caelin Brueske finished with 29 saves, as the Shakopee outshot East/Loyola 30-20.
The Cougars (8-7-1) host Rochester Century on Thursday.
Owatonna 9, East/Loyola girls 0: The Huskies outshot the Cougars 54-10 en route to the Big Nine Conference win at All Seasons Arena.
Nine players scored goals for Owatonna.
Hailey Baker made 45 saves for East/Loyola.
The Cougars (7-11-0) play Thursday at Rochester Century.
Austin 3, West girls 2: The Packers’ Isikiyah Hemann scored with 14 seconds remaining in the third period in the Big Nine Conference game at Austin.
Molly Grundhoffer and Eliana Palesotti scored the Scarlets’ goals.
West (9-9-0) plays Thursday at Austin.
Minnesota River 5, Fairmont 1: Five different players scored for the Bulldogs in a home victory.
Shawn Lehtinen, Charlie Weick, Brady Sowder, Brooks Reicks and Matt Fink each had goals for Minnesota River. Lehtinen and Weick each had two assists.
The Bulldogs outshot Fairmont 42-12.
Wrestling
West 37, St. Peter 27: The Scarlets had three pinners in the match at West.
Charlie Pickell, Mason Theissen and Nolan Krzmarzick each won by fall.
East drops two: The Cougars lost 45-26 to St. Peter and 51-25 to Waseca at West.
Braden Hendel (145), Leslie Miller (182) and Kolin Baier (195) each went 2-0 for East.
The Cougars wrestle Thursday at Winona.
Skiing
Mankato West won the annual Wuk Fut meet at Mount Kato, defeating East 354-328 in the combined boys and girls event.
Crystal Valley scored 316.
The Scarlets’ Jason Starks was the fastest boy with a time of 49.36. West’s Breck Carlson was the fastest girl in 51.66, which was also the third-best time overall.
West’s Jackson Glietz was second among the boys in 51.15, and Leo DeMars was third in 51.7.
East’s Brenden Steinbach was sixth in 53.86, and Larssen Hokness was ninth in 55.25.
For the girls, West’s Megan Hiniker was second in 53.9, and Tianna Johnson was third in 56.17.
East was led by Paige Turek (53.23) and Katelyn Gumbel (65.04).
Wrestling
West 37, St. Peter 27: The Scarlets had three pinners in the match at West.
Charlie Pickell, Mason Theissen and Nolan Krzmarzick each won by fall.
East drops two: The Cougars lost 45-26 to St. Peter and 51-25 to Waseca at West.
Braden Hendel (145), Leslie Miller (182) and Kolin Baier (195) each went 2-0 for East.
The Cougars wrestle Thursday at Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.