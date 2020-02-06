The Free Press
MANKATO — Saisha Dau scored twice for the fourth-seeded Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey team, as they defeted fifth-seeded Worthington 3-2 in the Section 3A quarterfinals Thursday All Seasons Arena.
Kaylee Eykyn broke a 1-1 tie at 3:22 of third period. Dau then added what would be the game-winner at 7:14. Sydney Kanstrup had two assists.
East/Loyola outshot Worthington 43-26. Hailey Baker made 24 saves in goal.
The Cougars play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded Luverne.
Mankato West girls 5, Windom 1: Five players scored goals for the third-seeded Scarlets as they opened Section 3A play with a win at All Seasons Arena.
Paige Pockrandt, Brooke Pockrandt, Molly Grundhoffer, Emily Bloemke and Sunshine Langworthy each scored for West.
The Scarlets outshot Windom 34-16. Sarah Olsen got the win in goal.
West plays at second-seeded Marshall on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Waseca 74, New Ulm 49: Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 22 points and nine rebounds in a Big South Conference home victory.
Andrew Morgan added 20 points and nine rebounds. Zach Hoehn finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Kyreese Willingham had 10 points and six rebounds.
Reece Melby led New Ulm with 15 points.
The Bluejays (17-5) play Tuesday at Lake City.
St. Clair 57, Cleveland 51: Connor Andree finished with 16 points for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference home victory.
Mason Ward had 14 points, and Max Hoosline finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tom Loeffler added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Ben Holden led Cleveland with 21 points. Eric Rohlfing added 17 points.
St. Clair (14-6) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton today.
Maple River 62, Bethlehem Academy 47: Will Sellers had 15 points and five assists for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference win at Faribault.
Ben Trio added 12 points and six rebounds, and Ethan Fischer had 11 points and five assists.
The Eagles (10-11) play Saturday at Dover-Eyota.
Fairmont 81, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 45: Jack Hested scored 18 for Fairmont in a nonconference victory.
Zack Wells led LCWM with 17 points.
The Cardinals (11-6) host Blue Earth Area today.
Nicollet 85, Tri-City United 52: Riley Hulke led Nicollet with 18 points and 14 assists in a nonconference home victory.
Colton Thomsen finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Raiders. Ben Radke had 12 points and six rebounds.
Madelia 79, Wabasso 72: Ja’Sean Glover had a huge night for the Blackhawks, finishing with 41 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the nonconference road victory.
Kurt Lugo added 19 points and six rebounds for Madelia.
The Blackhawks (7-11) play Lyle Saturday at Bethany Lutheran college.
South Metro 56, Immanuel Lutheran 51: Austin Hanel scored 22 for the Trojans in the loss.
Peter Olmanson added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Waseca 64, New Ulm 63: Rachel Breck led Waseca with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a Big South home victory.
The Eagles missed a potential game-winner in the closing seconds.
Gabriela Rodriguez finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Jays.
Hannah Osborne led New Ulm with 25 points and six rebounds.
Waseca (17-5) hosts Blue Earth Area Thursday.
Tri-City United 69, Le Sueur-Henderson 63: Erica Jackson scored 19 for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference road win.
Sam Lang added 17 for TCU.
Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 17 points, and Olivia Fritz scored 14 points.
The Giants (5-15) play Saturday at Maple River.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50, Nicollet/Loyola 43: Emma Johnson led JWP with 13 points and seven rebounds in a Valley Showcase at Mankato.
Zoey Weller scored 14 points for Nicollet/Loyola. Marah Hulke added nine points and seven rebounds.
Sammi Wehking scored nine points, while Mandy Gruis added eight points for the Bulldogs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Martin Luther/GHEC-Truman 53: Alexis Cloyd scored 25 points, and Lakesha Carter had 23 as the Knights won the Valley Showcase game in Truman.
Reese Goeringer added 16 points for LCWM. Katelin Flack had 11 points.
The Knights (17-3) play St. Clair on Saturday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 66, Cleveland 64: Abbie Theusch finished with 26 points for the Knights in a Valley Showcase game at Cleveland.
Kennedy Severtson finished with 11 points, and Sara Allison scored 10.
Belle Plaine 83, Sibley East 55: Sarah Lenz led the Tigers with 27 points in home Minnesota River Conference victory.
Lauren Johnson added 19 points for Belle Plaine.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, New Ulm Cathedral 25: Emma Nelson and Abby Nelson each had 12 points and seven rebounds as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference road game.
Abbie Riederer had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Kaylee Hunter finished with with 10 points.
MVL (17-5, 12-2 in Tomahawk) plays Tuesday at Springfield.
South Metro 50, Immanuel Lutheran 43: Aubree Kranz finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in the Trojans’ loss.
Nyamer Riek added eight points.
Swimming
Big Nine meet: The East/Loyola boys finished seventh and West was eighth at the Big Nine meet at the Rochester Recreation Center.
West’s Charlie Simpson (22.35) finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle. He also took seventh in the 100 butterfly at 55.97. Brandon Whitney (50.40) was seventh in the 100 freestyle.
Cole Javens of East/Loyola took sixth in diving. Logan Gustufson (58.98) was seventh in the 100 backstroke.
