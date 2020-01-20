MANKATO — Simon Morgan scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds, and Mankato Loyola defeated Madelia 90-86 in triple overtime in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday at Fitzgerald Gym.
Matthew Kujawa hit a buzzer-beater for Loyola to tie the game at the end of the first overtime. Matthew Helget had 18 points and five assists for the Crusaders.
For the Blackhawks, Ja'Sean Glover finished with 42 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Arndt had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kadin Benzel also scored 15 points.
The Crusaders (6-10) play Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Cleveland 70, Alden-Conger 41: Ben Holden had 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Clippers to the nonconference win at home.
Eric Rohlfing added 20 points for Cleveland, and Isaac Mueller finished with 18 points, five assists and seven rebounds.
Cleveland (4-8) plays Thursday at Madelia.
Mountain Lake/Comfrey 72, St. James Area 62: Sam Paulson scored 23 points and Abraham Stoesz scored 21 as the Wolverines won the nonconference game.
Logan Carlson and Derrick Halverson each scored 18 points for the Saints.
St. James plays today at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 29: Kobe Weimert scored 21 points and had eight steals as the Bulldogs won the Valley Conference game at home.
Dylan Rinehart added 14 points, and Cole Gunderson had 11 points.
LCWM was led by Landon Lantz, who had 13 points.
JWP (6-7, 3-2) plays today at Blooming Prairie.
Blue Earth Area 60, United South Central 50: Cameron Anderson scored 17 points and had six rebounds to lead the Bucs to the nonconference win at home.
Zach Herrmann added 11 points and seven rebounds.
AJ Kloos led USC with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Colten Quade and Adam Stenzel each had nine points.
BEA (6-4) plays today at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
St. Clair 68, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 44: The Cyclones won their seventh straight game in a Valley Conference showdown in St. Clair.
Mason Ward scored 17 for the Cyclones, while Devin Embacher had 13 points. Max Hoosline, Connor Andree and Derrick Zeldenrust each finished with 10 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Shattuck-St. Mary's 52: Austin Hanel scored 30 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Trojans to the win.
Peter Olmanson had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaxon Libby also had 12 points.
Immanuel hosts the South Metro Huskies on Thursday.
Hockey
West boys 7, Red Wing 3: Blake Waletich scored four goals and assisted on another as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference road game.
The Scarlets scored five goals in the first period and outshot the Wingers 59-29 for the game.
Brandon Swenson had a goal and two assists. Nathan Looft and Ethan Fox had the other goals.
Caleb Cross made 26 saves in goal.
The Scarlets (11-7-0) play Mankato East/Loyola on Jan. 28.
Minnehaha United 4, West girls 2: Ava Wasserman had a hat trick and goaltender Ellie Wasserman stopped 36 of 38 shots in United's win over the visiting Scarlets.
West got goals from Emily Bloemke and Rachel Trautman. Molly Grundhoffer and Tealy Krosch each had an assist. Goaltender Sarah Olsen made 21 saves.
West (9-11-0) hosts Minnesota River at 7 p.m. today.
Luverne 7, Minnesota River 1: The Cardinals outshot the Bulldogs 38-16 to win at Le Sueur.
Karina Leske scored the lone goal for Minnesota River, assisted by Keely Olness.
The Bulldogs (11-10-0) plays today at Mankato West.
Swimming
Mankato West placed fourth and East/Loyola was fifth at the Section 1A true team section meet held Monday in Austin.
The top team each of the six sections qualify for true team state, along with six at-large teams West was eighth and East/Loyola was 11th among the at-large teams and did not qualify for state. Winona won the Section 1A meet.
The Scarlets' Charlie Simpson placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.31. Ethan Bartell took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.97. West's 400 freestyle relay of Simpson, Jackson Koeneman, Bartell and Brandon Whitney was third in 3:30.19.
For the Cougars, Dave Wedzina took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.4. Logan Gustafson finished third in the 100 freestyle in 51.9. East/Loyola's 200 medley relay team of Skyler Beaudry, Wedzina, Gustafson and Matthew Wedznia placed third in 1:48.23.
Wrestling
St. Peter 53, Sibley East 22: Taylen Travaille (113 pounds), Harold Born (126), Noah Hunt (132), Brogan Hanson (138), Wareke Gillette (152) and Eli Hunt (182) had pins for the Saints in the victory over the Wolverines.
Sibley East's Lincoln Carpetner (145) and Omar Martinez (220) had pins.
