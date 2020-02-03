The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — St. Clair junior Emily Olson reached the 1,000-point milestone on Monday night, finishing with 16 points to help the Cyclones girls basketball team defeat Granada-Huntley-East-Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 64-31 in the first round of the Valley Conference Showcase.
Ragan Vilt led St. Clair with 33 points. The Cyclones led 42-19 at halftime.
The Jaguars were led by Lizzie Oothoudt with 11 points.
St. Clair (13-7, 7-1 in Valley) plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 66, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 54: Hayley Selby and Megan Frutiger each posted double-doubles for the Knights in the Valley Showcase win at Alden.
Selby scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and Frutiger finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Josi Hansen scored 11 points for the Crusaders. Marah Hulke had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Kendall Robertson pulled down nine rebounds.
Abbie Theusch led the Knights with 20 points.
Nicollet/Loyola (5-13) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday at Mankato’s Fitzgerald gym.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Martin County West 32: Alexis Cloyd scored 19 points as the top-seeded Knights won the Valley Showcase game at home.
Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack each added 11 points, and Lakesha Carter scored 10.
LCWM (16-3) plays Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther-Truman on Thursday at Northrop.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 55, Cleveland 41: Mandy Gruis scored 18 points and dished out four assists as the Bulldogs won the Valley Showcase game at home.
JWP led 27-20 at halftime.
Amanda Sack added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the winners.
St. Peter 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42: Morgan Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Saints to the nonconference victory at Waterville.
Sarah Conlon added 10 points for St. Peter.
WEM was led by Brielle Bartelt with 12 points and Toryn Richards with 11.
The Bucs (18-3) play Friday at Medford.
Maple River 46, Blue Earth Area 32: Ally Bruegger scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Eagles won the nonconference game at Mapleton.
Ryann Klammer added nine points for the winners.
BEA was led by Arika Howard with 10 points.
Maple River (12-9) hosts Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 56, Tri-City United 48: Miah Monahan scored 30 points in the Panthers’ nonconference win at Montgomery.
The Titans were led by Sam Lang with 13 points and Grace Factor with 12.
TCU (7-13) hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa today.
Belle Plaine 74, New Ulm 65: Sarah Lenz scored 18 points, and Leah Lenz had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Tigers improved to 18-2 with the nonconference road win.
Lauren Johnson added 17 points for the winners. Jaylen Struck-Schmitz had 12 points and four assists.
New Ulm, which led by two points at halftime, was led by Kirsten Dennis with 24 points and Hannah Osborne with 17 points and seven assists. Bryn Nesvold had 11 points.
New Ulm (8-11) plays today at Mound-Westonka.
Boys basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 91, Bethlehem Academy 39: Grant McBroom scored 24 points to lead the Bucs to the Gopher Conference win at Faribault.
Nick LeMieux added 16 points for WEM, and Domanik Paulson scored 14 points.
The Bucs (18-1, 10-0 in Gopher) play today at Madelia.
United South Central 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45: AJ Kloos scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds as the Rebels won the nonconference game at Wells.
Ethan Dallman had 13 points for USC, and Adam Stenzel scored 13 points. Colten Quade had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Kobe Weimert had 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Cole Gunderson scored 10.
USC (8-10) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday. JWP (9-11) plays Friday at St. Clair.
Fairmont 78, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 51: Wyatt Frank scored 20 points for the Cardinals in the nonconference road win.
Carter Bell had 13 points, and Zach Jorgenson had 12.
The Panthers’ Kordell Schlaak had 10 points.
NRHEG (3-17) plays today at Waseca.
Sibley East 73, Tri-City United 51: Aaron Flieth scored 24 points as the Wolverines won the Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
The Titans were led by Jonathan Hurd with 16 points.
TCU plays Thursday at Nicollet.
Jordan 75, Le Sueur-Henderson 32: The Hubmen got 12 points each from Ryan Samuelson and Symon Keiser in the MRC win at Le Sueur.
The Giants were led by Lukas Graff with 14 points.
The Giants play Friday at Sibley East.
Rochester Defenders 94, Immanuel Lutheran 80: Austin Hanel scored 32 points for the Trojans in the loss.
Peter Olmanson scored 17 points for Immanuel, and Ben Stelter had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Hockey
East/Loyola girls 1, Red Wing 0: Hailey Baker stopped 16 shots for her first career shutout as the Cougars closed the regular season with Big Nine Conference road win.
Sydney Kanstrup scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Saisha Dau.
Red Wing goalie Hailey Ehlers made 36 saves.
The Cougars (9-16) open postseason play on Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Worthington at All Seasons Arena.
Minnesota River boys 8, Waseca 6: Charlie Weick had a hat trick and two assists as the Bulldogs won Le Sueur.
Brady Sowder had two goals and two assists, and Matt Fink scored twice. Shawn Lehtinen had a goal and two assists.
For the Bluejays, Jagger Johnson had a hat trick and an assist. Charlie Huttemier had two goals and an assist. Tylor Nordquist had a goal, and Kyle Ahlschlager assisted on three goals.
