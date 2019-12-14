The Free Press
MANKATO — Claire Baustian scored 4:32 into overtime and Luverne defeated Mankato East/Loyola 2-1 in a nonconference girls hockey game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Kailey Newton scored the lone goal for East/Loyola at 6:51 of the first period. Gracie Bowman assisted, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Luverne tied the game about two minutes later on a goal by Rylee Gee.
Hailey Baker made 39 saves in goal for East/Loyola, which had 16 shots on goal.
The Cougars (3-7-0) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
East/Loyola boys, 5, New Richmond 1: Brett Borchardt scored two goals and had two assists as the Cougars won the nonconference game at home.
Jake Kanzenbach also had a four-point game with a goal and three assists. Zach Lebens scored two goals, and Hayden Guillemette had two assists.
Caelin Brueske stopped 21 shots for the win. The Cougars had 38 shots.
East/Loyola (2-3-1) hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Rochester Century 8, West boys 1: The Panthers won the Big Nine Conference game at Rochester.
Wyant Fowlds scored West’s lone goal.
The Scarlets (2-4-0) play Tuesday at Faribault.
Willmar 8, Mankato West girls 2: Molly Grundhoffer had a goal and assist in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss.
Anna Benson scored for West in the second period, cutting the lead to 6-1. Sunshine Langworthy and Grundhoffer assisted on the goal.
Grundhoffer scored an unassisted goal in the third period. Willmar had 42 shots on goal, while West had 12.
Minnesota River boys 4, Worthington 3: Logan Throldahl had a goal and two assists as Minnesota River picked up the Big South Conference win.
Brock Olson, Aiden Blaschko and Brady Sowder each scored goal for Minnesota River. Olson also had an assist.
Logan Moe made 23 saves for his first varsity win.
Minnesota River girls 3, Worthington 0: Madison Kisor recorded her first varsity shutout, stopping 31 shots in the Big South win at Le Sueur.
Anna Pavlo, Emma Seaver and Nicole McCabe each scored a goal, and Alexis Christnagel had an assist.
Minnesota River hosts Morris/Benson Area on Friday.
Boys basketball
Waseca 94, Jackson County Central 78: Andrew Morgan had 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Bkuejays won the Big South Conference Showcase game.
Kyreese Willingham scored 25 points, making seven 3-pointers, to go with 10 rebounds. Ryan Dufault had 23 points and six assists, and Matt Seberson had 10 points.
Waseca (4-2) plays at home Friday against St. Peter.
Pipestone Area 75, St. James Area 64: Logan Carlson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Saints’ loss in the Big South Showcase.
Hayden Jones scored 25 points for Saints, and Derrick Halvorson made three 3-pointers to end up with 15 points.
Fairmont 61, Luverne 51: Carter Bell scored 19 points as Fairmont won the Big South Showcase game at home.
Zach Jorgensen added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Fairmont (3-0), which plays Tuesday at Martin County West.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen Invitational: Charlie Pickell and Noah Langsjoen each finished second in their weight classes at the Chaska/Chanhassen Invitational.
Pickell picked up two pins before losing in the final match at 138 pounds. Langsjoen won twice by fall and another by 7-2 decision before losing in the 195 finals.
Roen Anderson (160) took third place, wile Ryan Palmer (106) and Gannon Rosenfeld (182) each placed fourth. Matthew Pipes (285) placed fifth, and Damian Riewe (132) and David Cruz (145) both finished sixth.
Northfield Invitational: Tri-City United ended up second and Mankato East placed sixth at the Larry Severson Invitational at Northfield.
Zach Balma (106), Brant Lemieux (120), Caleb Whipps (138), Caden O’Malley (145), Riley O’Malley (182) and Jose Reyes (220) each placed third for TCU.
For the Cougars, Kolin Baier won the 195 division, pinning all three opponents. It’s the second straight Saturday that he’s won a tournament with all pins.
Rieley Fleming had two pins on his way to the 285 championship. Braeden Hendel was runner-up at 145, with two technical falls and a pin before losing 9-7 in the finals.
