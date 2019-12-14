Luverne 2, East/Loyola girls 1 (OT): The Cardinals’ Claire Baustian scored 4:32 into overtime to defeat the Cougars in a nonconference girls hockey game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.

Kailey Newton scored the lone goal for East/Loyola. Gracie Bowman assisted, giving the Cougars a 1-0 first-period lead.

Hailey Baker made 38 saves in goal for East/Loyola.

The Cougars (3-7-0) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.

Rochester Century 8, West boys 1: The Panthers won the Big Nine Conference game in Rochester.

Wyant Fowlds scored West’s lone goal.

The Scarlets (2-4-0) play Tuesday at Faribault.