ROCHESTER — Kailey Newton scored two goals, including the game-winner 58 seconds into overtime, and Mankato East/Loyola defeated Rochester Century 3-2 in a Big Nine Conference game on Thursday.
Kalea Homich also scored for the Cougars, and Sydney Kanstrup assisted on two goals.
East/Loyola outshot Century 36-30. Anna Rader made 28 saves for the win in goal.
The Cougars (8-11-0) play Saturday at Red Wing.
Rochester Century 7, East/Loyola boys 2: Jake Schreiber had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Salzle also scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Brett Borchardt had two assists for East/Loyola. Caelin Brueske was in goal.
The Cougars (8-8-1) host Rochester John Marshall at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Luverne 4, West girls 0: The Cardinals outshot the Scarlets 41-14 in the nonconference victory at Luverne.
West goaltender Sarah Olsen made 37 saves in the loss.
West (9-10-0) plays Monday at Minnehaha Academy.
Gymnastics
Owatonna meet: Mankato West broke its school record again, scoring 145.1 points in Big Nine Conference triangular.
Owatonna scored 140.975, and East had 134.6.
West’s Taryn Sellner was first in the all-around at 37.3. She won the floor exercise (9.7) and tied for first on the balance beam with teammate Jenna Sikel (9.5). Sikel was second in the all-around.
East’s Ella Turner was third on the beam (9.35) and the floor (9.475).
Skiing
Welch Mountain meet: Mankato East/Loyola’s Jay Sabatka took first place with a time of 1:01.89 and helped the Cougars tie Mankato West for first place in the six-team boys meet.
Each team had 455 points.
West’s Blake Donkin finished third with a time of 1:04.19. The Scarlets’ Jackson Glietz was sixth, and Leo DeMars took seventh. Garrett Donkin was 12th.
For East/Loyola, Brendan Steinbach was 10th, Larssen Hokeness placed 11th, David Reynolds was 13th and Griffin Neebs placed 15th.
In the girls meet, West won with 481 points. East was fourth with 407.
The Scarlets’ Megan Hiniker placed second in 1:08.75. Brynn Bohlke was fourth, with teammates Rachel Sievers in fifth Tianna Johnson in sixth and Brianna Banwart in seventh.
East/Loyola’s Paige Turek took 15th in 1:18.58, followed by Katelyn Gumbel in 16th and Maddie Cooney in 17th.
Swimming
West 95, Faribault 76: Jackson Koeneman and Ethan Bartell each had four first-place finishes in the Big Nine meet at the Minnesota State pool.
Both swimmers were part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.32), along with Connor Berger and Brandon Whitney, and the 400 freestyle relay with Berger and Charlie Simpson.
Koeneman also won the 200 IM (2:14.87) and the 100 butterfly (59.61). Bartell won the 500 free (5:30.32) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.11).
Simpson took first in the 200 free (1:55.87) and the 100 free (51.68).
Hayden Maxwell won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.79).
East/Loyola 77, Albert Lea 62: Logan Gustafson and Jack Slunecka each had two wins as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference meet at the East pool.
Both swimmers were part of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:47.70), along Dave Wedzina and Matthew Wedzina.
Gustafson won the 50 freestyle (23.43), and Slunecka took the 100 free (53.68).
Skyler Beaudry placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:26.19), and Cole Javens was the top diver (166.10 points).
Wrestling
Winona 39, East 33: The Cougars had one pin, by 195-pounder Kolin Baier, in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
East wrestles again on Jan. 24 when it hosts Owatonna and Austin at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Faribault 35, West 30: The Scarlets’ Charlie Pickell (132 pounds), Joshua Allen (160) and Matthew Pipes (285) each won by fall in the Big Nine Conference loss.
West’s Wyatt Block (170 pounds) defeated sixth-ranked Josh Oathoudt 4-3.
