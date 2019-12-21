MANKATO — Layten Liffrig had a hat trick and two assists as the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team defeated Minnesota River 8-3 in a nonconference game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Jake Schreiber also had five points with two goals and three assists, and Matthew Salzle had a four-point game with two goals and two assists.
Brett Borchardt finished with a goal and two assists. Caelin Brueske was in goal.
For the Bulldogs, Brady Sowder, Logan Throldahl and Aiden Blaschko scored goals. Brock Olson had two assists.
The Cougars (5-3-1) play in the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud, starting Thursday. Minnesota River (4-6-0) hosts Luverne on Jan. 3.
West boys 4, Winona 0: Caleb Cross had a 15-save shutout, as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
Brayden Wiess had a goal and an assist for West, and Jack Wittenberg assisted on two goals. Ethan Fox, Gavin Brunmeier and Blake Waletich each added a goal.
West outshot Winona 39-15.
The Scarlets (5-4-0) begin a tournament in Duluth on Thursday against Irondale.
Marshall 2, East/Loyola girls 0: Tigers goalie Emma Klenken shut out the visiting Cougars on 34 shots in the nonconference game.
Leah Schaefer and Regan Loft scored goals for Marshall.
East/Loyola goalie Hailey Baker made 16 saves.
The Cougars (3-10-0) play Friday at Windom.
Minnehaha United 7, Minnesota River girls 3: Anna Pavlo scored two goals for the Bulldogs in the nonconference loss at home.
Darbi Dunning had Minnesota River's other goal.
Minnehaha outshot Minnesota River 47-26. Amelia Messer stopped 25 shots, and Madison Kisor stopped 15 for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (9-6) travel to Marshall on Jan. 3.
Swimming
Mankato West took third place in the 11-team Santa Invitational in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Carson Deichman placed second in the diving competition with 253.45 points. The 400 freestyle relay team of Brandon Whitney, Jackson Koeneman, Ethan Bartell and Charlie Simpson took second in 3:33.78.
Simpson was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 59.16, and Bartell was just behind him in 59.89.
West's 200 freestyle relay team of Whitney, Ashton Samuelson, Connor Berger and Koeneman was fifth in 1:38.35.
Wrestling
Mankato West's Charlie Pickell placed first at 132 pounds in the Redwood River Riot in Redwood Falls.
The Scarlets finished 10th among 36 teams in the tournament.
Gannon Rosenfeld finished fourth at 170 pounds. Noah Langsjoen (195) and Mason Theissen (220) each finished sixth.
Gymnastics
Taryn Sellner was the all-around winner as Mankato West took first place in a five-team meet in Rochester on Friday.
West won with 143.1 points. East was second with 136.7. Rochester Century was third with 123.675, followed by Rochester Mayo (122.95) and John Marshall (119.5)
Sellner won the vault, bars and floor exercise. Teammate McKenna Schreiber, who was second on the beam, finished second in the all-around, followed by the Scarlets' Jenna Sikel. Sikel was second on the bars.
East's Ella Turner was fourth in the all-around with a second-place finish on the vault and floor.
