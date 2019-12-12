The Free Press
MANKATO — Olivia
Williamson had a hat
trick and two assists to
lead Faribault to an 8-2
Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory over Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Kaylee Eykyn had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Cougars. Evey Johnson scored the other goal with Piper Guillemette adding an assist.
The Falcons outshot the Cougars 40-26. East/Loyola goalie Anna Rader had 32 saves.
The Cougars (3-6-0) host Luverne at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota River 5, Waseca 3: Nicole McCabe and Keely Olness each had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs in a home victory.
Emma Seaver also scored for Minnesota River.
The Bulldogs host Worthington on Saturday.
Swimming
East/Loyola 94, Faribault 76: Logan Gustafson was part of three first-place finishes as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference meet at Faribault.
Gustafson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.37 and the 100 freestyle in 52.16.
He was also part of the 200 freestyle relay, along with Matthew Wedzina, Isaac Luethmers and Nick Brauer, which won in 1:40.33.
Dave Wedzina won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.18. Jack Slunecka took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.66. Jordan Hogue took the 500 freestyle in 5:39.47.
Hogue, Slunecka, Dave Wedzina and Matthew Wedzina won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.87.
Northfield 95, West 85: The Scarlets’ Carson Deichman won the diving competition with 161.4 points and was second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:09.4 in the Big Nine Conference loss at the Minnesota State pool.
West’s Ethan Bartell won the butterfly (57.50) and was second in 100 backstroke (59.27). Charlie Simpson took first in the 50 freestyle (23.08).
Wrestling
Mankato West drops two: Gannon Rosenfeld was a double-winner for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference triangular meet at Owatonna.
West fell 60-12 to Northfield and 60-12 to Owatonna.
Rosenfeld, an 182-pounder, won a 5-1 decision and had a pin.
Single winners for the Scarlets included Ryan Palmer (106 pounds), Charlie Pickell (138) and Noah Langsjoen (195).
Mankato East loses two: The Cougars had three double-winners in a Big Nine triangular meet at Faribault.
East fell 50-21 to Albert Lea, and 53-19 to Faribault.
Caleb Kai won twice at 182 pounds. Kolin Baier (195) and Rieley Fleming (285) each won twice with a pin.
The Cougars compete Saturday at the Northfield tournament.
St. Peter 54, Le Sueur-Henderson 12: The Saints racked up five pins in the victory over the Giants.
Nakiye Mercado (106 pounds), Amir Loredo-Hollon (120), Michael Connor (145), Kole Guth (160) and Nathan Pettis (285) were pinners for St. Peter.
LSH’s Mark Boisjolie won by fall at 113 pounds.
Blue Earth Area 52, United South Central 7: Carson Sturtz scored a pin at 113 in the Bucs’ win over the Rebels.
Caleb Beeler (138), Nick Nelson (152), Kean Hicks (170) and Nick Frank (182) had major-decision victories for BEA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.