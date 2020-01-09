The Free Press
MANKATO — Molly Grundhoffer scored 4:53 into overtime to lift the Mankato West girls hockey team to a 4-3 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
It was Grundhoffer’s second goal of the game.
Brooke Pockrandt had a goal and an assist for the Scarlets, and Sunshine Langworthy also scored. Tealy Krosch assisted on the game-winning goal.
The Scarlets outshot the Tigers 37-32. Sarah Olsen made 29 saves for the win.
West (8-8-0) plays Saturday at Waconia.
West boys 7, Albert Lea 1: Ethan Fox had a hat trick as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at Albert Lea.
Gaven Brunmeier, Wyant Fowlds, Brandon Swenson, Carson Fisher also had goals for West. Caden Oltman had two assists.
The Scarlets outshot the Tigers 47-15.
West (8-7-0) hosts Rochester Lourdes on Monday.
East/Loyola boys 5, Winona 0: Layten Liffrig scored four goals and assisted on the other as the Cougars win the Big Nine road game.
Matthew Salzle had a goal and four assists, and Brett Borchardt had two assists. Caelin Brueske got the shutout win in goal, making 11 saves for his first career shutout. The Cougars had 38 shots on goal.
East/Loyola (7-7-1) plays Tuesday at Shakopee.
Minnesota River boys 4, Waseca 3: Charlie Weick had the short-handed, game-winning goal late in the third period to lift the Bulldogs to the Big South Conference win.
Shawn Lehtinen, Jake Rimstad and Tristen O’Brien scored Minnesota River’s other goals.
Mitch Kotek made 25 saves in goal for the win.
Wrestling
West goes 3-0: The Scarlets had six triple winners in a quadrangular meet at Rochester John Marshall. West defeated the host Rockets 71-12, St. Charles 61-16 and Winona 52-25.
Noah Langsjoen had three pins at 195 pounds, and Charlie Pickell had two pins at 132.
Of the others who finished 3-0, Evan Wiebers (106), Josh Allen (160) and Wyatt Block (182) each had one pin.
West hosts a double dual on Tuesday with East, St. Peter and Waseca.
East splits: The Cougars had five double winners in a Big Nine meet at Northfield. They defeated Rochester Century 48-30 and lost to fifth-ranked Northfield 48-23.
Fourth-ranked Kolin Baier’s two wins at 195 pounds included a 12-3 decision over eighth-ranked David Tonjum of Northfield.
East’s other double winners were Luke Scholtes (106 pounds), Spencer Ruedy (138), Braeden Hendel (145) and Rieley Fleming (285).
The Cougars compete at the Wabasso team tournament on Saturday.
Maple River 46, United South Central 21: Trevor Pearson (126 pounds), Wyatt Simon (170) and Nathan Trio (182) scored pins for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference win at Wells.
Pinners for USC included: Byron Getchell (113), Bryce Sonnek (120) and Micah Hamson (145).
Fairmont/Martin Couty West 58, St. Peter 9: Michael Connor (145 pounds) and Eli Hunt (170) were winners for the Saints in the loss to the Cardinals.
Hunt won with a pin.
Swimming
Rochester Mayo 93, West 86: The Scarlets won five individual events but lost the Big Nine Conference meet at Minnesota State.
Jackson Koneman took first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.73. Charlie Simpson won the 50 freestyle in 22.81. Ethan Bartell was first in the 100 backstroke in 59.99, and Hayden Maxwell won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.91.
Carson Deichman won the diving competition with 143.55 points.
Austin 97, East/Loyola 87: Logan Gustafson and Dave Wedzina each took second place in three events, but the Cougars lost the Big Nine Conference meet at Austin.
Gustafson was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:47.38) and the 500 freestyle (5:22.42). 200 medley relay 1:48.25
Wedzina took second in the 200 IM (2:14.17) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.26).
Both were part of the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:48.25).
Gymnastics
Mankato West broke a school record, scoring 144.425 points in a meet against Mankato East and Austin at K&G Gymnastics.
The previous record was 144.35.
East took second with 135.45 points, and Austin had 134.15.
West’s Jenna Sikel won the all-around with 37.12, taking first on the bars (9.15). Taryn Sellner was second in the all-around (37.025), winning the beam (9.75) and the floor (9.35).
East’s Ella Turner was first on the vault (9.375).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.