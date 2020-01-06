The Free Press
MANKATO — Kobe Weimert scored 32 points to lead the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys basketball team to a 54-53 Valley Conference victory over Mankato Loyola on Monday at the Fitzgerald gym.
Weimert also had seven steals and eight rebounds.
Cole Gunderson and Ben Schrom each added eight points.
Loyola, which trailed by eight points with 1:24 remaining, cut its deficit to one and had a shot at the buzzer to win the game but couldn’t get it to fall.
The Crusaders were led by Ben Ellingworth with 18 points and Simon Morgan, who had 12 points and 16 rebounds. Matthew Kujawa also had 12 points.
JWP (5-3, 2-0 in Valley) hosts Madelia on Thursday. Loyola (5-7) plays Thursday at Nicollet.
St. Clair 90, Alden-Conger 50: All five starters and six players in all reached double figures for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference road win.
Max Hoosline led the way with 18 points, and Mason Ward had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Thomas Loeffler had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Zeldenrust had 11 points, and Devin Embacher and Connor Andree each had 10 points.
St. Clair (6-4, 1-1 in Valley) hosts United South Central today for senior night. Its lone senior, Brandon Bartsch, had four points on Monday.
Nicollet 88, Cleveland 66: Riley Hulke scored 35 points, doled out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Raiders to the Valley Conferenceroad win.
Shane Stevensen added 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Colton Thomsen had 16 points and 13 boards.
For Cleveland, Ben Holden led the way with 31 points and 23 rebounds. Eric Rohlfing had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Cleveland plays Thursday at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 54, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 40: Owen Wolter scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars to the Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
The Knights were led by Landon Lantz’s 19 points.
LCWM (2-7) plays Thursday at St. Clair.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, New Ulm Cathedral 64: Dunwa Omot scored 27 points and had four assists to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference home win.
Jace Marotz had 16 points and 10 rebounds for MVL, and Mason Cox had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The Greyhounds were led by Jon Zinniel and James Gills; each scored 16 points. Chris Knowles had 15 points, and Sam Knowles had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Martin County West 67, Madelia 62: The Blackhawks’ Ja’Sean Glover had 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Valley Conference home loss.
Kurt Lugo had 12 points and eight rebounds for Madelia. Kadin Benzel pulled down nine rebounds.
The Mavericks were led by Wyatt Geistfeld with 17 points.
Madelia (2-6) plays Thursday at JWP.
Girls basketball
Le Sueur-Henderson 65, St. Clair 63, OT: Halle Bemmels made two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Giants to the nonconference home win.
The Giants forced OT thanks to Sam Wilbright’s two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation.
Kyla Samora led LSH with 23 points.
For St. Clair, Emily Olson led the way with 36 points.
The Giants (2-8) play Thursday at Southwest Christian.
United South Central 60, LeRoy-Ostrander 42: Taige Suhr scored 11 points to lead the host Rebels to their first win of the season.
USC (1-8) plays Friday at Hayfield.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, New Ulm Cathedral 43: Ten players scored for the Chargers, who won the Tomahawk Conference game at home.
Abbie Riederer led the way with 20 points, six steals and four assists. Maddie Pearson had 10 points, and Abby Nelson finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Cathedral was led by Emily Schommer with 11 points.
MVL (8-2, 6-0) hosts Springfield on Friday.
