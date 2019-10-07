ST. PETER — The Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team advanced to the finals of the Section 2A team tournament on Monday and was the runner-up, falling 5-2 to top-seeded Litchfield.
Earlier Monday, the Giants defeated Annandale 4-3.
Against Annandale, Greta Nesbit won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and the Giants swept doubles play, including Chloe Brandt-Keely Olness' 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1.
Against Litchfield, Brandt and Olness won 7-5, 6-4, and the No. 3 doubles team of Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning won 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
The Giants will begin individual tournament play on Thursday.
Volleyball
Maple River 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman: Gabby Drews had eight kills and four aces and eight kills as the Eagles won the nonconference match 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 at home.
Laura Satkova and Ally Bruegger each had seven kills.
Maple River (14-13) plays again Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Concordia Academy 0: Delaney Donahue and Kylie Pittmann each had 11 kills and 14 digs in the Bucs' 25-21, 28-26, 25-15 home win.
Trista Hering also had 11 kills, and Toryn RIchards had 20 digs. Ellie Ready finished with 35 set assists.
WEM (26-2) will host United South Central on Thursday.
Cleveland 3, Sibley East 0: McKenna Robb had 15 kills, 21 digs and three ace serves as the Clippers swept the Wolverines 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 in a nonconference match at Arlington.
Emily Kern had nine kills and 22 digs, and Lexi Hollerich also had 22 digs. Jordyn Klingel had 17 assists.
Alexia Sommers had seven kills for Sibley East. McKenna Kranz finished with 16 assists, and Shanise Bates had 13 digs and four ace serves.
Cleveland (17-11) hosts Nicollet today. Sibley East (7-18) plays Thursday at Jordan.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Maplewood Academy 0: Anna Pepper had six kills for the Trojans in the home victory.
Nyamer Riek had nine aces. Dani Durst finished with nine assists and six aces.
Immanuel travels to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf today.
Sleepy Eye 3, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 2: McKenna Strong had 17 kills as the Indians won 25-16, 22-25, 25-7, 19-25, 15-7.
Brittney Dittbenner finished with 14 kills and 10 digs. Sandy Flores had 31 assists and 21 digs.
Sleepy Eye (10-10) will host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop today.
Soccer
Maplewood Academy 10, Immanuel Lutheran girls 1: Lydia Schmid scored the lone goal for the Trojans in the home loss.
Alex Matzke assisted on the goal. They were the first varsity points for both players.
The Trojans (2-7) plays in the Christian Athletic League tournament Oct. 25-26 in Willmar.
