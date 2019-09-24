The Free Press
ST. PETER — Kaylee Sivertsen was part of four first-place finishes on Tuesday as Mankato East edged St. Peter 97-89 in a nonconference girls swimming and diving meet.
Sivertsen, won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.76 and the 100 backstroke in 1:05.34. She also helped two relays win, the 200 freestyle with Grace Busch, Avery Schuh and Maddie Hogue (1:44.53) and the 400 freestyle with Busch, Parker Beavens and Hogue (3:53.28).
Busch also won the 50 freestyle in 26.76, and Hogue won the 100 free in 56.80. Eve Anderson won the 500 free in 5:38.37.
The Saints won four events with Morgan Kelly winning three. Kelly took the 200 individual medley (2:20.92) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.47) and, along with Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer, won the 200 medley relay (1:59.62).
Landsom won the 100 butterfly (1:03.78), and Lauren Feder took first in the 1-meter diving (168.0 points).
Tennis
West 4, Faribault 3: The Scarlets won two singles matches and two doubles matches en route to the Big Nine Conference victory at Faribault.
Lillian Schmidt won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and Natalie Zarn won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4.
Lauryn Douglas and Kelsey Goetll won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Safron Blais and Payton Douglas won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Tri-City United 0: The Giants did not drop a set in the sweep over the Titans at Le Sueur.
Greta Nesbit was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles. Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. The most-competitive match was at No. 4 singles where Mia Schwarz defeated Rachele Mazza 6-1, 7-5.
United South Central 4, Maple River 3: Trinity Seedorf, Sarah Mantor and Delaney Weber each won 6-0 for the Rebels in a home victory.
Vanessa Barkosky of Maple River won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
The Rebels host Jordan Thursday.
