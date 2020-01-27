WORTHINGTON — Goaltender Mitch Kotek had a 15-save shutout in a 3-0 Minnesota River boys hockey victory over Worthington on Monday.
Shawn Lehtinen had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs, who outshot the Trojans 41-15.
Reece Weydert and Charlie Weick also scored goals, and Brady Sowder finished with two assists.
Minnesota River (11-9-0) plays Friday at Southwest Christian/Richfield at Chaska.
New Ulm boys 9, Windom 2: Braxten Hoffmann had two goals and three assists as New Ulm won on the road.
Teagan Kamm had two goals and an assist, and Glavine Schugel had one goal and five assists. Josh Gulden and Teddy Giefer each had a goal and two assists.
Joey Gag stopped 19 shots. New Ulm had 39 shots on goal.
New Ulm (13-6-1) plays Tuesday at Fairmont.
New Ulm girls 4, Windom 0: Julia Helget had a goal and an assist for New Ulm in the home win.
New Ulm outshot Windom 42-1.
Brooke Merkel, Alexa Steffl and Molly Scheid also had goals.
New Ulm (16-7-0) plays Tuesday at Fairmont.
Boys basketball
United South Central 68, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 53: AJ Kloos scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Rebels to the nonconference victory at Lake Crystal.
Adam Stenzel had 14 points for USC, and Colten Quade scored 12 points.
The Knights were led by Landon Lantz with 20 points.
LCWM (2-13) plays Tuesday at Alden-Conger.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Bethlehem Academy 61: Kobe Weimert had 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Bulldogs won the nonconference game at Faribault.
Cole Gunderson had 15 points and six steals for JWP, and Ben Schrom scored 10 points.
JWP (7-10) plays Tuesday at Cleveland.
New Ulm 80, Sibley East 51: Reece Melby scored 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers as the Eagles won the nonconference game at Arlington.
New Ulm led 27-23 at halftime and scored 53 second-half points. Hunter Sehr had 17 points for the winners.
For the Wolverines, Lucas Dose had 10 points.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 44: Reese Goeringer scored 16 points to lead the Knights to the Valley Conference win at St. Clair.
Alexis Cloyd had 15 points for the winners, and Olivia Harazin had 14 points. Lakesha Carter finished with 11 points.
For St. Clair, Emily Olson had 22 points, and Ragan Vilt had 15 points.
LCWM (14-3) hosts Alden-Conger on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 55, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 54: Karragen Straub made a layup with 4 seconds remaining, and the Giants won the nonconference game at home.
Kyla Samora scored 16 points, leading the way for the winners.
GFW freshman Brynn Busse led all scorers with 29 points.
The Giants (4-11) host Jordan on Tuesday.
St. Peter 68, Belle Plaine 60: Sarah Conlon scored 26 points to lead the Saints to the nonconference win on the road.
Morgan Kelly added 21 points and eight rebounds for the winners.
Belle Plaine’s Sarah Lenz led all scorers with 30 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 51, Shattuck-St. Mary’s 16: Nyamer Riek scored 15 points to lead the Trojans to the win in Mankato.
Amber Casto had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the winners. Aubree Kranz had 11 points, seven rebounds and nine steals.
Eve Olmanson finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Immanuel travels to Cambridge Christian on Friday.
