The Free Press
NEW ULM — Jayda Helget and Ally Steffensmeier each had two goals and an assist as the New Ulm girls hockey team defeated Mankato East/Loyola 7-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Alexa Steffl had three assists for the Eagles. Molly Scheid, Brooke Arneson and McKenna Strong each scored a goal for New Ulm (14-7-0).
Saisha Dau scored the lone goal for the Cougars, who were outshot 51-13. Hailey Baker made 44 saves.
East/Loyola (8-12-0) hosts Northfield on Friday.
Faribault 4, East/Loyola boys 2: Matthew Salzle had a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Layten Liffrig scored East/Loyola’s other goal. The Cougars outshot the Falcons 39-29.
The Cougars (8-9-1) play Mankato West on Tuesday at the civic center.
Swimming
Owatonna 97, East/Loyola 85: Logan Gustafson and Dave Wedzina each won two events for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference loss
Gustafson placed first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.13 and the 100 backstroke in 59.25.
Wedzina won the 100 freestyle in 52.01 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.61.
Wrestling
St. Clair quadrangular: Ethan Rider had three pins for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, which defeated Springfield 35-26, tied Triton 42-42 and beat St. Clair/Loyola 42-24 at St. Clair.
Tucker Rients at 138 pounds had three wins with two pins. Gavin Krause (113 pounds) had two pins.
Jack Klinder (145) and Anthony McDonough (182) of St. Clair/Loyola had pins against WEM/JWP.
Klinder and Eli Kruse (113/120) each went 3-0 for St. Clair/Loyola, which defeated Springfield 42-30 and lost to Triton 34-32.
St. James quad: Waseca scored six pins in an 84-0 victory over Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther, and St. James had five pins in a 60-3 win over the Jaguars, who also lost 70-3 to Pipestone Area.
Waseca got pins from Kaden Johnson (113), Luke Osweiler (120), Elijah Johannsen (132), Christian Rodriguez (138), Blake Wendland (152) and Payton Garza (160).
St. James got pins from Troy Parulski (113), Joshua Olivares (132), Austin Knickrehm (138), Tallin Johnson (152) and Derek Fast (160).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.