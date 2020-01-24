NICOLLET — Marah Hulke finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Nicollet/Loyola girls basketball team in a 70-44 Valley Conference win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday.
Before the game, both teams and a large crowd honored Jill Thompson, a senior at Nicollet who died in a car accident Monday. Thompson was a starting post for Nicollet/Loyola.
Hayley Selby finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Raiders, while Megan Frutiger added 14 points.
Mandy Gruis and Sammi Wehking each scored 8 to lead JWP.
Nicollet/Loyola (3-11) plays Thursday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Rochester John Marshall 64, Mankato East 57: Mackenzie Schweim had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Cougars' Big Nine Conference loss at the East gym.
Lexi Karge had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Peyton Stevermer had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Lilly Meister led JM with 20 points, including 16 in the first half.
East (7-11, 6-8 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Owatonna.
Waseca 60, St. James 29: Gus Boyer led the Bluejays with 25 points and nine rebounds in a Big South victory in Waseca.
Hannah Potter added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jays.
Kaydi Anderson led St. James with 10 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Maple River 43: Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 20 points in a Gopher Conference road victory.
Kylie Pittmann did a little of everything finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Trista Hering added 12 points and six rebounds.
For Maple River, Ally Bruegger scored 16 points.
The Bucs (16-1, 8-0) play today at Bethlehem Academy.
St. Clair 65, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 44: Ragan Vilt finished with 23 points for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference win in Alden.
Emily Olson finished with 18 points for the Cyclones, and Sophie Cazier scored 12.
Abbie Theusch led ACGE with 18 points.
St. Clair (12-5, 6-0) will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin County West 27: Alexis Cloyd scored 19 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference home win.
Lakesha Carter added 17 points for LCWM.
The Knights (13-3) play Monday in St. Clair.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Maple River 43: Brielle Bartelt scored 19 points in the Bucs' Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Trista Hering and Kylie Pittman each scored 12 points for WEM.
Abby Bruegger led Maple River with 15 points.
Maple River (10-8, 5-4 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Blooming Prairie.
Hockey
Northfield 2, Mankato East/Loyola girls 1: Hailey Baker made 35 saves for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Sydney Kanstrup scored the lone goal for East/Loyola nine seconds into the second period.
The Raiders outshot the Cougars 37-18.
East/Loyola plays Mankato West at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Red Wing 4, Mankato West girls 1: Paige Pockrandt scored in the second period of the Scarlets' loss at All Seasons Arena.
Brooke Pockrandt had the assist on West's goal.
Sarah Olsen made 16 saves for the Scarlets, who has 17 shots on goal.
Skiing
The Mankato West girls ski team won a quad with 146 points over Mankato East, Edina and Eden Prairie at Mount Kato.
The Scarlets' Breck Carlson (48.98) was the medalist on the girls side. Rachel Sievers (53.11) of West took third overall.
For the East girls, Paige Turek (58.47) was first across the line, taking 15th in the race. The Cougars were fourth with 86 points.
On the boys side, West was second with 135 points. East was third at 118.
Jason Starks (46.20) finished second in the race. East was led by Jay Sabatka (47.68), who finished third.
Wrestling
Mankato East splits: Kolin Baier and Caleb Kai each won twice as the Cougars split Big Nine Conference matches at Prairie Winds Middle School.
East defeated Austin 60-15 and lost to Owatonna 66-12.
Baier (195 pounds) won twi matches by fall, while Kai (220) won by fall and forfeit.
East (6-12) competes at home against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Mankato West sweeps: Brody Koberoski and Noah Langsjoen each won two matches as the Scarlets swept a Big Nine triangular.
West defeated Albert Lea 46-26 and Rochester Century.
Koberoski (120) won two decisions, 4-2 and 7-1, while Langjoen (195) had a pair of first-period pins.
