The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Tyler Makela scored three goals as the Mankato West boys soccer team defeated Kasson-Mantorville 10-0 Saturday at Caswell North.
Ethan Ulman had two goals for the Scarlets. Luke Denhof, Ahmed Mohamed, Jack Raverty and Sam Neumann also scored. Caspar Olseth added two assists.
Nick Lundberg made six saves in goal for the shutout. West outshot Komets 14-6.
The Scarlets (9-2-2) host Rochester John Marshall Monday.
Waseca girls 5, East 4: Rodriguez Gabriella scored three goals for the Bluejays in the non conference game at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Sydney Ludwig and Carmen Miller also had goals for Waseca (7-5-1), who will travel to Worthington on Monday.
East (8-5-1) will host Albert Lea on Monday.
Cross country
Roy Griak Inviational: The Mankato East girls took 46th in the 50-team Gold Division race at the Les Bolstad Cross Country Course in Minneapolis.
Olivia Beschorner led the Cougars, taking 131st with a 5K time of 20:38.8. Emmy Schulz was 155th in 20:57.1.
Cherry Creek led by medalist Riley Stewart (17:29.3) won the division.
Volleyball
Nicollet tournament: Nicollet went 4-0 to win the tournament.
Mankato Loyola finished 2-2, while United South Central went 1-3.
For the Raiders, Jill Thompson finished with 43 kills and six aces. Hailey Stoecker added 21 kills. Marah Hulke had 31 assists and fives aces.
Defensively for Nicollet, Hayley Selby finished with 26 digs. Tayler Johnson added 18 digs.
The Raiders (8-8, 2-2) will host Minnesota Valley Lutheran Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Valley Christian School/St Croix Falls 2: Anna Pepper finished with seven kills and four aces for the Trojans in a Christian Athletic League win.
Nyamer Riek had eight aces. Dani Durst finished with six aces and seven assists. Amber Casto added seven kills.
The Trojans host Rochester Area Homeschool and ECHO Charter school Monday.
Tennis
St. James Tournament: No. 1 singles player Ellie Becker and No. 4 Mya Hanson each won three matches for the Saints who captured their own tournament.
St. James had 17 wins. Blue Earth Area had four, Le Sueur-Henderson had three and St. Peter had none.
St. James’ Luci Kulseth won twice at No. 2 singles as did the doubles teams of Jaelyn Haler and Gabriela Trapero, Noel Wescott and Samantha Tetzloff, Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano, and Emma Zender and Emma Anderson.
Swimming
St. Peter Invitational: The Saint had five first-place finishes and won their own five-team invitational, scoring 505 points.
Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:58.73, and Kathryn Larson, Isabel Avant, Hannah Denzer, Kelly won the 200 free relay in 1:51.91.
Graft took first in the 50 freestyle in 27.44, Hannah Denzer won the 500 free in 5:43.95 and Landsom won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.14.
Coon Rapids was second in the team competition with 378, followed by New Prague (267), Bloomington Kennedy (199) and Tri-City United (37).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.