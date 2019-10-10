NICOLLET — Jill Thompson racked up 27 kills and 16 digs as the Nicollet volleyball team swept Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3-1 in a Valley Conference match on Thursday.
The Raidres won 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25.
Hayley Selby had 15 digs and three ace blocks. Marah Hulke added 28 assists.
The Raiders (12-11, 6-3) host Maple River Monday.
Rochester Mayo 3, Mankato East 0: Lexi Karge had seven kills and three blocks for the Cougars in the 25-22, 25-8, 25-19 Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester.
Madie Clarke had six kills. Ana Christofferson and Kailee Magaard finished with nine digs each. Magaard had 17 assists.
East (10-15, 6-4 in Big Nine) host Mankato West at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, United South Central 0: Toryn Richards finished with 12 kills and 10 digs for the Bucs in a 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 Valley Conference win.
Kylie Pittmann had 10 kills and 14 digs. Delaney Donahue added eight kills and seven digs.
The Bucs (27-2) play Tuesday at Bethlehem Academy.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Maple River 2: The Panthers won the Gopher Conference match at home 25-22, 24-26, 13-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Laura Satkova and Gabby Drews each had 12 kills. Halie McGregor finished with 33 digs.
NRHEG (14-14) plays Monday at Nicollet.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Cedar Mountain 1: Mara Weisensel finished with 20 kills and four blocks as the Chargers clinched the Tomahawk Conference 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.
Maddie Pearson finished with 40 assists and 13 digs. Emma Nelson had 10 kills and four assists.
The Chargers (22-3, 8-0) host Madelia Monday.
Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 0: Mikayla Coops finished with 15 kills for the Tigers in their 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 Minnesota River Conference win.
Sarah Lenz had 30 assists. Lauren Johnson added nine kills. Sydney Meyer finished with 13 digs.
The Tigers have a tournament at Bloomington Jefferson Saturday.
Springfield 3, Sleepy Eye 1: The Tigers won the Tomahawk Conference match at home 25-15, 13-25, 25-13, 25-18
For Sleepy Eye, McKenna Strong led the way with 12 kills, and Brittney Dittbenner had 11 kills and nine digs. Sandy Flores finished with 31 set assists and 16 digs.
The Indians (11-11) host St. Clair on Monday.
Shattuck-St. Mary's 3, Immanuel Lutheran 0: Anna Pepper finished with three kills in the Trojans' home loss.
Dani Durst had nine assists.
The Trojans will play in the Christian Athletic League tournament October, 25-26.
Tennis
Section 2A: Le Sueur-Henderson's Greta Nesbit won two singles matches on Thursday and advanced to the semifinals of the Section 2A girls tennis individual tournament.
Nesbit defeated Tatyana Trachenko of Glencoe-Silver Lake 6-1, 6-0 and Jacquelyn Wibstad of Sibley East 6-2, 6-1.
The doubles team of Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt won their first match before being eliminated.
The semifinals and finals will be played Monday at Gustavus.
Section 1AA: Waseca's CeCe Huttemier and Sarah Robbins won their first match at the tournament, defeating Kami Finstad and Sydney Hubbard of Farmington 6-3, 6-3, before being eliminated in the second round.
