The Free Press
FAIRMONT — All five scorers finished in the top 10 on Monday as the Mankato West girls cross country team won the four-team Fairmont Invitational on Monday.
The Scarlets were led by Chloe Aaneson, who placed third, running the 2-mile race in 12:41. The race was shortened from a 5K due to the heat index.
Ana Goellner took fourth with a time of 12:43. Nicole Swanson was fifth in 12:45. Katie Swanson was seventh in 13:12, and Karina Hulzebos was ninth in 13:15.
Fairmont’s Laura Thompson was the medalist with a time of 12:03.
In the boys meet, West took second behind Albert Lea.
The Scarlets’ Hans Rupnow finished third in 10:38. Will Simmons was ninth in 10:54, and Josh Landgraff was 12th in 11:06.
Albert Lea’s Sonny Ortega was the medalist, finishing in 10:14.
The West boys and girls will host a meet on Sept. 24 at Minneopa Golf Course.
Soccer
West girls 1, Waconia 1: Alli Rutz’s successful penalty kick with 5:19 remaining in regulation helped the Scarlets to a nonconference overtime tie at Waconia.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first half, scoring off a corner kick. That score remained until a handball in the box was called on Waconia late in the game.
West goalkeeper Claire Hemstock made seven saves. The Wildcats outshot the Scarlets 8-6.
West (7-1-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter.
Coulee Christian 6, Immanuel Lutheran boys 3: Benjamin Stelter had two goals for the Trojans in the nonconference loss at Rochester.
Jayme Kranz scored Immanuel’s other goal.
Volleyball
New Prague 3, West 1: Ellie Blackman had 11 kills for the Scarlets in the 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 loss at New Prague.
Emily Bergeman and Mattea Burmeister each had seven kills for West.
Kayla Grunst finished with 19 assists, and Genesis Jackson had 16 assists.
Zoe Koberoski and Abbi Stierlen led the defense with 28 and 24 digs, respectively.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Mara Weisensel had 16 kills and five blocks as the Charger won the nonconference match 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 at Lake Crystal.
Maddie Pearson finished with 23 assists, eight digs and five aces. Emma Nelson had nine kills and eight digs.
For the Knights, Lakesha Carter led the way with 11 kills. Serena Van Note had 2.5 blocks.
MVL (8-3-1) will play Thursday at Sleepy Eye. LCWM (2-7) will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 1: Nyamer Riek had 10 aces in the Trojans’ win.
Amber Casto had nine aces.
The Trojans will play Thursday at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Tennis
Hutchinson 5, West 2: Lauryn Douglas and the doubles team of Kelsey Goettl and Anna Egeland got the wins for the Scarlets in the nonconference road loss.
Douglas won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Goettl and Egeland won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Blue Earth Area 7, Waseca 0: The No. 6 Bucs swept the Bluejays without dropping a set in the Big South Conference meet at Blue Earth.
The most-competitive match was at No. 3 doubles where Addison Armstrong and Kylie Rosenau defeated Ava Storjohann and Sarah Robbins 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Blue Earth Area is now 13-1. Waseca (2-13) will travel to New Ulm on Tuesday.
Sibley East 5, Tri-City United 2: Brianna Kranz, Jacelyn Wibstad and Rachel Widmer won singles matches for the Wolverines in the win at Le Center.
Geena Ehlers won a three-setter at No. 4 singles for the Titans, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Sibley East’s Isabelle Figueroa and Mallory Sylvester defeated Morgan Mueller 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.