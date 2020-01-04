The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West girls basketball team fell to Section 2AAA rival Marshall 67-54 Saturday at the West gym.
The Scarlets led 26-15 at halftime, but a 31-point performance from the Tigers’ Jordyn Hilgemann was too much to overcome.
For West, Bri Stoltzman finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Emily Fitterer scored 12 points.
The Scarlets (8-3, 6-2 in Big Nine) host Northfield on Tuesday.
Mankato East 67, Hutchinson 58: Peyton Stevermer scored 24 points and had eight assists as the Cougars knocked off Hutchinson in a nonconference game at the East gym.
It was East’s fifth straight victory. East trailed 34-24 at halftime.
Mackenzie Schweim added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Karge had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
East (7-5) hosts Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Lake City 54, Waseca 34: Rachel Breck finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jays in a nonconference loss at the Rochester Civic Center.
Gus Boyer scored eight points, and Hannah Potter scored five points.
The Jays host Blue Earth Area Friday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Mountain Lake Area 44: Sara Kottke finished with 23 points for the Mustangs in a home victory.
Margo Stoesz led MLA with 10 points.
Boys Basketball
Mankato West 76, Hutchinson 54: Buom Jock scored 20 points, and Mehki Collins had 19 as the Scarlets won a nonconference game at the West gym.
Martez Redeaux added 12 points.
West (4-6) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.
Mankato East 63, Owatonna 33: Joich Gong had 13 points and four assists as the Cougars won the road game to stay undefeated in Big Nine play.
Jordan Merseth had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Dom Bangu had 12 points and three assists. Grant Hermer made six assists.
East (9-1, 8-0 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Goodhue 65, Madelia 54: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 31 points and six rebounds for the Blackhawks in a nonconference home loss.
Kurt Lugo added nine points and six rebounds.
The Blackhawks (2-5) host Martin County West on Monday.
Caledonia 81, Waseca 73: Ryan Dufault scored 32 points in Waseca’s nonconference loss in Rochester.
Dufault, a junior, went over 1,000 points for his career.
Andrew Morgan added 20 points, and Kyreese Willingham had 13 points.
Noah King led Caledonia with 32 points.
Waseca (7-3) plays at home Tuesday against St. James Area.
Hockey
East/Loyola girls 5, Rochester John Marshall 1: Kenzie Keller, Saisha Dau and Sydney Kanstrup each had a goal and an assist as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference road game.
Kailey Newton and Jess Eykyn each added a goal, and Hailey Baker stopped 20 shots for the win. The Cougars outshot the Rockets 49-21.
East/Loyola (5-9-0) hosts Minnesota River on Thursday.
St. Louis Park 5, East/Loyola boys 3: Matthew Salzle scored two goals for the Cougars in the nonconference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Jake Kanzenbach had a goal and an assist for East/Loyola, and Layten Liffrig assisted on a goal. Caelin Brueske took the loss in goal.
The Cougars (5-7-1) will play Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Northfield 4, West girls 0: The Raiders outshot the Scarlets 36-12 in the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
West goalie Sarah Olsen made 32 saves, 17 in the third period when Northfield scored three of its goals.
West (7-8-0) hosts Albert Lea on Thursday.
Northfield 5, West boys 4: The Scarlets outshot the Raiders 35-23 but lost the Big Nine road game.
Wyant Fowlds had a goal and two assists for West, and Brandon Swenson had a goal and an assist. Carson Fischer and Gavin Brunmeier also had goals, and Nate Looft finished with two assists.
West (7-6-0) plays Mankato East/Loyola on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Norwood Young America Invitational: Charlie Pickell (138 pounds), Wyatt Block (182) and Mason Theissen (220) each won a championship as Mankato West finished third in the tournament.
Block won by fall in two of his three matches, including a pin in 2:41 in the championship match. Block pinned both of his opponents, with a fall in 2:48 in the finals. Thiessen also went 2-0 with a 3-1 decision in the championship.
Ryan Palmer (106), Damian Riewe (126) and Gannon Rosenfeld (182) each finished second.
Farmington Duals: Bryce Sonnek won three of four matches as United South Central went 0-4 at Farmington. The Rebels lost 63-18 to Coon Rapids, 44-15 to St. Francis, 66-6 to Chatfield and 55-24 to Bloomington Kennedy.
Sonnek won three matches by fall at 120 pounds. Ethan Elvebak (132) went 3-1 with two falls and a forfeit. Micah Hamson won two matches by fall.
