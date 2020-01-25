MELROSE — The Mankato West gymnastics team finished second at the Class A true team state meet on Saturday with a score of 177.725.
Big Lake won at 181.15.
The Scarlets' Taryn Sellner was third in the all-around at 37.0. She was sixth on the bars with a score of 9.1. West's Zoey Hermel was first in the floor exercise at 9.55. Mckenna Schreiber was third on the balance beam at 9.3.
In true team competition, five gymnasts compete in each event, with each of them scoring. Had it been a standard meet with only four scoring, West would have broken its school record for the third time this season.
East placed 10th at the meet with a score of 166.3. Ella Turner was sixth on the vault with a score of 9.375.
Basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls 64, Bethlehem Academy 20: Brielle Bartelt reached 1,000 points for her career in the Bucs' Gopher Conference home victory.
Bartelt led WEM with 21 points. Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready each added 12 points.
The Bucs (17-1, 9-0) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
Hayfield boys 66, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 41: Lonnie Wilson scored 17 points for the Panthers in a Gopher Conference home loss.
Ashton Johnson finished with nine points, while Tory Christenson scored eight for the Panthers.
NRHEG (3-14) will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Hockey
Minnesota River girls 2, Litchfield/Dassel/Cokato 1: Keely Olness and Nicole McCabe scored third-period goals to propel the Bulldogs to a home victory.
Olness scored at 5:25 on an assist from Emma Seaver, and McCabe's goal came at 3:47 with the assist going to Olness.
Shots on goal were tied at 40. Madison Kisor made 39 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
Minnesota River will host Marshall Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.