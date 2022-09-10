The Free Press
RED WING — Rafe Bowman rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Mankato East football team defeated Red Wing 35-21 on Saturday.
Bowman rushed 18 times for 143 yards. His touchdown pass covered 21 yards to Domanik Vogelsang.
Easton Stangl had an interception return for a touchdown. Carson Schweim was 5 of 5 on PAT kicks.
East had 319 yards of offense, with 256 yards rushing.
Alex Hennnis led the defense with eight tackles and an interception.
East (1-1) hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.
Soccer
Byron 4, Mankato West 2: Julia Schumacher scored two goals in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss at Caswell North.
Aubrey Makela made two assists. Anne Schill recorded seven saves for the Scarlets.
West (4-2-1, 3-0-1 in Big Nine) hosts Faribault on Tuesday at Caswell North.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3, Cannon Falls 2: Olman Pastor scored on a penalty kick as the Crusaders won a nonconference match at home.
Kevin Marquez and Alvaro Gomez also scored for the Crusaders, and Quinn Kelly and Josue Perez each had an assist.
Erick Zamora made three saves.
The Crusaders host New Ulm on Tuesday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 1, Cannon Falls 0: Jaylee Ely scored the only goal for the Crusaders in a nonconference victory at the Loyola field.
Lili Ruhland had the assist.
The Crusaders play at New Ulm on Tuesday.
Marshall boys 3, New Ulm 2: Nills Quist scored twice as the Eagles lost the Big South Conference match on the road.
One of the goals came on a penalty kick.
Volleyball
Shakopee Invitational: Mankato West dropped four matches at the tournament.
West lost 25-7, 25-21 to Forest Lake; 27-29, 25-19 to Kasson-Mantorville; 27-25, 25-16 to Faribault Bethlehem Academy; and 25-16, 25-15 to Chanhassen.
West (2-6) plays at New Prague on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tournament: The Bucs went 2-2 in the eight-team tournament.
In pool play, WEM defeated St. Clair 25-10, 25-12 and Minnesota Valley Lutheran 25-13, 25-20 and lost to New Ulm Cathedral 27-25, 25-13.
The Bucs lost to Nova 25-15, 22-25, 15-7 in the first round of bracket play.
For the tournament, Alayna Atherton made 33 kills, and Claire Bohlen had 29 kills. Ashlyn Pelant made 40 assists, and Grace Baker made 25 assists. Addison Condon had 39 digs.
Swimming
Prior Lake Invitational: Lucy Vogt won the 100-yard freestyle in 56.65 to lead Mankato West to a third-place finish in the four-team meet.
Shakopee won the meet with 562 points, followed by Prior Lake at 526, West at 400 and St. Peter at 305.
Olivia Leonard placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.19 and 100 backstroke in 1:03.68, and Ella Lee was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.60.
West was second in the 200 medley relay as Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Lee and Vogt finished in 1:53.08 34.
Vogt, Olivia Koeneman, Bittner and Leonard also took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.06.
For St. Peter, Hannah Denzer won the 500 freestyle in 5:34.00 and second in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.39.
Girls tennis
St. James Area tournament: The Saints won three times in a four-team tournament at home.
St. James Area defeated Pipestone Area 7-0, Minneapolis 7-0 and Belle Plaine 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.