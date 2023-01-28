The Free Press
AUSTIN — Penny Gorman scored three goals as Mankato West defeated Austin 5-4 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Saturday.
It was the Scarlets’ first win of the season.
Hope Rademaker scored the other West goals.
Mankato East boys 6, Red Wing 0: Shae Gavin scored two goals as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference game at Red Wing.
Luke Lebens, Zach Lebens, Owen Quist and Jayden Larson also scored goals.
East had a 59-16 advantage in shots on goal. Brody Kunst made 16 saves for the Cougars.
Mankato East girls 8, Red Wing 1: Jessica Eykyn scored three goals in the Cougars’ Big Nine win at All Seasons Arena.
Jillian Borgmeier and Brielle Newton each scored two goals, and Ashley Fischer had one.
Annaliese Rader made 11 saves for the Cougars, who had 35 shots on goal.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 56, Marshall 53: Kyle Steinke scored 20 points to lead the Scarlets to a nnonconference win at Marshall.
Landon Dimler added 10 points.
Jordan 65, Waseca 54: Damarius Russell scored 19 points in Waseca’s nonconference loss at home.
Laird Keeton added 12 points.
Waseca (13-4) hosts Belle Plaine on Tuesday.
Maple River 70, Randolph 30: Hayden Neibuhr had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference game Friday.
Mason Schirmer had 15 points and six rebounds, and Will Sellers had 10 points and nine boards.
Maple River (17-2) plays New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Monday.
Girls basketball
Waseca 53, St. Clair 38: Sam Azure scored 17 points to help Waseca claim the nonconference win at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
Avery Madsen added 12 points, and Mia Kanewischer scored 10.
Brooklin Hinze led St. Clair with 13 points, one more than Kayli Hinze.
New Ulm 69, Willmar 67: Brooklyn Lewis scored 17 points with three assists as New Ulm won the nonconference home game.
Morgan Hulke scored 16 points, making four 3-pointers, while Bryn Nesvold had 12 points and Daviney Dreckman added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Madelia 73, United South Central 62: Ollie Glover had 18 points and eight rebounds in Madelia’s nonconference win Friday.
Victoria Hemmingson had 12 points, and Katherine DeVlaeminck had seven points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Wrestling
Sibley East Duals: Brady Murphy, Lucas Morsching and Jack Cahill each won twice as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown won twice at Arlington.
The Grizzlies defeated Trinity School at River Ridge 60-18 and Sibley East 51-28.
Murphy won twice by all at 106 pounds, as did Cahill at 195. Morsching had a decision and pin at 152.
