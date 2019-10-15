The Free Press
MANKATO — Olivia Leonard was part of three wins as Mankato West defeated Mankato East/Loyola 95-89 in a Big Nine Conference swimming and diving meet on Tuesday at the East pool.
Leonard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.09 and 100 breaststroke in 1:10.64. She also was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge (1:55.93).
Patenaude won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.11, and Zoey Hermel won the diving competition with 162.10 points.
For East, Kaylee Sivertsen was in on four first-place finishes: the 200 freestyle (2:02.51), 100 backstroke (1:05.78) and part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Avery Schuh, Eve Anderson and Maddie Hogue (1:43.99) and the 400 freestyle relay with Anderson Parker Beavens and Hogue (3:56.84).
Hogue took first in the 50 freestyle (25.75) and 100 freestyle (55.82), and Anderson won the 500 freestyle (5:38.83).
Tennis
Section 2AA: Mankato West’s Lauryn Douglas took third place in the section singles tournament at Gustavus Adolphus’ Swanson Tennis Center, missing out on the state tournament.
Douglas, a sophomore, lost to Minnetonka’s Karina Elvestrom 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and defeated Jordan’s Emily Henderson 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match.
Douglas’ season ends with a 24-7 record.
Volleyball
St. Clair 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Ragan Vilt had 20 kills and six ace serves as the Cyclones defeated the Crusaders 25-18, 29-27, 24-14 in a Valley Conference match.
Sophie Cazier added 12 kills. Caroline Schimek had 18 assists. Emily Olson finished with 12 digs for St. Clair (13-11-4, 9-2).
For Loyola (7-19, 2-7), Addy Fraze had eigth kills. Megan Frutiger had six kills and nine digs. Paige Frutiger had five kills, three aces and six digs. Zoey Weller finished with 19 set assists and eight digs.
Postseason play next week. Seedings will be announced Wednesday.
Cleveland 3, Lester Prairie 0: McKenna Robb had 23 kills, 13 digs and six aces in the Clippers’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-18 nonconference home victory.
Mazie Anderson had 13 digs for Cleveland (19-11). Mollee Grams had 11 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Bethlehem Academy 0: The Bucs won the Gopher Conference championship, going 7-0 with the 25-8, 25-18, 25-20 victory at Faribault.
Toryn Richards had 15 kills and nine digs. Kylie Pittmann had 10 kills and 12 digs. Ellie Ready finished with 36 assists.
WEM (28-2) will host a Section 2A subsection playoff game on Oct. 24.
Marshall 3, St. Peter 0: The Tigers won the Big South Conference championship by sweeping the Saints 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 at St. Peter.
St. Peter’s Sarah Conlon had nine kills, and Brielle Bushaw had seven kills. Paige Hewitt finished with 18 assists.
Alden-Conger 3, Madelia 0: The Knights swept the Blackhawks 25-9, 25-22, 25-13 in a Valley Conference match.
For Madelia, Brooke Lensing had five kills, and McKenna Hennager had three ace serves. Emily Stevenson finished with 17 assists. Lillian Maul had 12 digs.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Tri-City United 0: Halle Bemmels made 45 assists as the Giants won the Minnesota River Conference match 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Morgan Goettlicher had a team-best 22 kills. Callie Jo Miller made 17 digs, and Julia More added nine kills and 13 digs.
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.