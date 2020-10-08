The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — Mayla Hanson and Grace Banse each had seven kills in Mankato West’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-17 loss to Northfield in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Abbi Stierlen made six digs and served 100%.
West (0-1) plays Saturday at home against Winona.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Alexa Cords made seven kills to lead the Bulldogs to the season-opening Valley Conference win at Janesville.
Scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-22.
Claire Adams had four kills and nine ace serves, and Sydney Gahlon served five aces and made 10 digs. Andra Armstrong had 14 digs.
Paige Frutiger had six kills and 10 digs for Loyola. Addy Fraze made five kills, and Allie Pawlitschek had nine digs. Gabby Bemmels made 13 assists.
New Ulm 3, Waseca 1: Natalie Yackley was 15 of 15 serving with two aces and made 30 assists as New Ulm won 18-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 in a Big South Conference game at Waseca.
Riley Melby made 10 kills, and Laura Bertrang had nine. Nicole Albrecht had 16 digs.
United South Central 3, Maple River 0: Sam Swanson made 20 assists as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference match 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 at Wells.
Josie Schumann had 10 kills, three blocks and three ace serves. Melany Ehlert made six kills, and Kylie Niebuhr had 10 digs.
Sibley East 3, Tri-City United 1: Shanise Bates made 14 kills as Sibley East won 25-21, 25-21, 10-25, 25-16 in a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
Ellie Harens made 25 assists and was 16 of 17 serving with two aces. Adeline Williams made 15 assists and served three aces, and Molly Krentz had 13 kills and three blocks.
Cleveland 3, St. Clair 1: Emily Olson had 20 digs for the Cyclones in a 25-21, 25-21, 28-30, 25-5 Valley Conference loss to the Clippers in Cleveland.
Caroline Schimek finished with 10 assists, while Lily Sonnek had six kills.
Soccer
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 5, Waseca 2: Derick Vivas Montoya scored three goals in the Crusaders’ victory.
Anderson Flores and Ramiro Zamora each scored a goal. Jack Richards made eight saves.
Girls tennis
Mankato West 4, St. Peter 3: The Scarlets won three singles matches to open Section 2AA play with a home victory.
Lauryn Douglas (6-0, 6-1), McKenna Schreiber (6-2, 6-3) and Natalie Zarn (6-3, 6-4) were all singles winners for West.
At No. 2 singles, St. Peter’s Annika Southworth won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won for the Saints. At No. 3 doubles, West’s Ella Betters and Kahle Downs won 6-3, 7-6.
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Annandale 2: Halle Bemmels and Bella Holloway won the three-victory at No. 3 doubles, helping the Giants win the Section 2A semifinal match at Le Sueur.
Bemmels and Holloway won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, finishing a doubles sweep for the Giants. Emma Seaver and Chloe Brandt won 6-3, 6-2, and Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz won 7-5, 7-5.
Emma Seaver (6-2, 7-5) and Makenna Reinhardt (7-5, 6-3) also won singles matches for LSH.
The Giants (12-1) play in the section finals at Litchfield on Tuesday.
Albert Lea 5, Tri-City United 2: The Titans salvaged a pair of doubles victories in the section loss.
Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Allie Schley and Savannah Squires won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) at No. 3.
St. James Area 7, United South Central 0: Emma Anderson and Mika Wessels won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles to help the Saints advance to the Section 3A championship.
Ellie Becker won 6-3, 6-0 in the closest singles match.
Red Wing 4, Waseca 3: Hannah Berndt rallied from 3-0 deficits in both sets to win 6-3, 6-3 in No. 3 singles, but Waseca lost the Section 1AA consolation match at Red Wing.
The Bluejays’ No. 1 doubles team of Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson won 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 2 team of Nicola DeJager and Miranda Breck won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5.
Cross country
Minnesota Valley Lutheran Invite: Springfield/Cedar Mountain won both the boys and girls races.
The girls finished with 19 points en route to the victory. Lilly McCome (20:47) was the medalist for Springfield/Cedar Mountain.
MVL’s top finisher was Naomi Anderson at 23:58.
Springfield/Cedar Mountain won with 16 points on the boys side. Ben Potter was the medalist for the Tigers at 19:05.
MVL’s top finisher was Mitchell Ulrich with a time of 19:40.
Swimming
St. Peter 95, Marshall 88: Morgan Kelly and Hannah Denzer each won two events for the Saints in a home victory.
Kelly won the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.64). Denzer took the 500 freestyle (5:34.83) and 200 freestyle (2:05.34).
