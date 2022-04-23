The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Abbi Stierlen pitched a two-hitter as Mankato West defeated Chisago Lakes 1-0 in the championship game of the West softball tournament Saturday at Caswell Park.
Stierlen struck out seven, and she also had a hit and RBI. Breck Carlson had a hit and scored the only run.
West also defeated Delano 8-5 and St. Peter 17-7.
Against Delano, Carlson had three hits and three RBIs and scored three runs, and Stierlen had two hits, including a three-run homer. Lauryn Douglas pitched a complete game.
Stierlen had three hits and four RBIs against St. Peter, and Carlee Emery added four hits and two RBIs. Douglas, who pitched a complete game, also had two hits and two RBIs.
West (7-0) hosts Faribault on Tuesday.
St. Peter defeated Edina 8-2 and lost to New Ulm 6-2. McKenna VanZee had eight hits, including a home run, and scored five runs in the tournament. Maya Pettis and Kali Erickson split the pitching duties.
Mankato East splits with Winona: Kylinn Stangl’s two-run, walkoff homer gave the Cougars a 2-1 victory before Winona came back with an 8-1 win in the second game of a Big Nine Conference doubleheader at Thomas Park.
In the opener, Stangl had three hits, and Destiny Reasner had an RBI. Madison Mangulis pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
In the second game, Winona scored eight unearned runs on five errors in the first inning. Stangl pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits with 11 strikeouts. Carlie Wendinger had an RBI.
Baseball
East sweeps Winona: Dylan Kopesky’s pinch-hit, two-run single in the eighth inning gave the Cougars a 3-1 victory in the first game of a Big Nine doubleheader at Winona.
Jacob Eggert was 2 for 4. Nicholas Werk pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to get the win, not allowing any hits with four strikeouts.
East was the second game 14-6. Kopesky and Nicholas Werk each had two hits and three RBIs, and Kyle Bridger hit a solo homer. Matthew Werk had two hits and scored three runs.
Logan Swalve pitched four scoreless innings to get the win, striking out four.
East (2-2, 1-2 in Big Nine) plays at home against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Girls lacrosse
Mankato 6, Mound Westonka 4: Alaina Spaude and Annelise Winch each had two goals and an assist as Mankato won the nonconference game at Dakota Meadows.
Brooke Pockrandt and Jana Johnson each had a goal, and Sophie Steindl had an assist.
Jess Eykyn made 11 saves.
Mankato (2-0) plays Tuesday against Owatonna at Dakota Meadows.
