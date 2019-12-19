The Free Press
MANKATO — Molly Scheid had a hat trick to lead New Ulm over Mankato West in a nonconference girls hockey game on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Alexa Steffl scored two goals, Jayda Helget had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Klein and Maddie O’Connor each had a goal and an assist for the Eagles.
McKenna Strong assisted on four goals, and Julia Helget had two assists.
New Ulm outshot West 46-5.
Molly Grundhoffer had the Scarlets’ lone goal, assisted by Trinity Jackson. Sarah Olsen made 38 saves.
West (6-6-0) hosts Windom today. New Ulm (9-4-0) plays Dec. 26 at St. Cloud.
West boys 4, Minnehaha Academy 1: Jack Wittenberg scored two goals for the Scarlets in the nonconference victory in Minneapolis.
Nate Looft and Ethan Fox also scored for West. Gavin Brunmeier had an assist.
The Scarlets outshot Minnehaha 31-28. Caleb Cross made 27 saves in goal.
West (4-4) plays Saturday in Winona.
East/Loyola boys 5, Hutchinson 3: Layten Liffrig had two goals and two assist and Jake Kanzanbach scored twice as the Cougars won the nonconference road game.
Matthew Salzle also scored a goal.
East outshot the Tigers 30-27. Caelin Brueske made 24 saves for the win in goal.
The Cougars (4-3-1) will host Minnesota River on Saturday.
Hutchinson 5, East/Loyola girls 1: Emma Bastian scored the Cougars’ lone goal in the Cougars’ home loss.
The Tigers outshot the Cougars 58-8. East’s Hailey Baker stopped 53 shots.
The Cougars (3-8) play Saturday at Marshall.
Swimming
East/Loyola 93, Rochester John Marshall 90: Logan Gustafson had two first-place finishes and the Cougars edged the Rockets in a Big Nine Conference meet at the East pool.
Gustafson won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.93 seconds and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina and Matthew Wedzina (1:48.78).
Cole Javens won the 1-meter diving with 136.3 points.
East/Loyola was helped by seven second-place finishes including three by Dave Wedzina: the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Winona 93, West 83: Jackson Koeneman was the lone first-place finisher for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference meet at Winona.
Koeneman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.04.
Wrestling
East wins twice: The Cougars won a pair of matches at a home triangular, defeating Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58-12, and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52-18.
Luke Scholtes (113), Braden Hendel (145), Brian Thilges (152), Kolin Baier (220) and Rieley Fleming (285) each went 2-0 with two pins.
The Cougars will be back in action at the Rumble on the Red on Dec. 27-28 in Fargo, N.D.
