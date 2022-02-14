The Free Press
MANKATO — Lani Schoper had 24 points and four steals as Mankato West defeated Albert Lea 65-60 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Monday at the West gym.
Teresa Kiewiet scored 17 points, Livi Downs had 13 points, and Annika Younge collected nine points and nine rebounds.
West plays Thursday at Mankato East.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 49, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 42: Abbie Riederer scored 18 points in the Tomahawk Conference loss at home.
Ella Schlei had eight rebounds for MVL, and Sam Dalueg made five assists.
Madelynn Wulkan led BLHS with 17 points, and Emilie Hable scored 16.
MVL (20-5, 13-2) plays Thursday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. BLHS (18-5, 12-3) plays Tuesday at Cleveland.
Madelia 46, United South Central 42: Katherine DeVlaeminck scored 17 points for Madelia in a nonconference home win.
Ollie Glover added 13 points.
USC was led by Taylor Schroeder with 11 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 49, Le Sueur-Henderson 37: Olivia Harazin scored 27 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
Lauren Cooper added 18 points for LCWM.
LSH’s Samantha Wilbright scored 19 points.
LCWM (19-3) plays Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Maple River 69, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58: Claire McGregor had 29 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists to help the Eagles win a Gopher Conference game at Janesville.
Krystal Ulrich added 17 points, and Lexi Thomas scored 12 points.
For JWP, Claire Adams scored 19 points, and Katie Olson had 16 points.
Maple River (16-6, 11-4) hosts JWP on Friday.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 75, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71: Derrick Zeldenrust had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Cyclones won a nonconference game at St. Clair.
Connor Andree had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Mason Ward had 12 points. Devin Embacher had 10 points and 10 assists, and Thomas Loeffler grabbed seven rebounds.
MVL made 12 3-pointers. Ben Pearson had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, and he made four 3-pointers. Cole Thompson also made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and five assists. Kyle Flunker scored 11 points, Ben Halverson had 10 points, and Garrett Parker grabbed 11 rebounds.
Madelia 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 35: JaSean Glover had 41 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals as Madelia claimed a nonconference victory at Waterville.
Blake Altenburg scored 13 points, and Kyle DeLaCruz made two 3-pointers.
Madelia (10-10) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64, Blue Earth Area 57: Tyrone Wilson had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Panthers claimed a nonconference win at Blue Earth.
Porter Peterson added 16 points, and Daxter Lee had 14 points.
For BEA, Ashton Lloyd had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Abram Kokos scored 10 points.
Adapted floor hockey
New Prague 14, Mankato 1: Shanti Esters scored the lone goal for Mankato in the loss at New Prague.
It was Esters’ seventh goal of the season.
Mankato plays again Wednesday at home against Lakeville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.