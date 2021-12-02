The Free Press
MANKATO — Lani Schoper finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 51-41 Big Nine Conference home win over Rochester Century Thursday.
Teresa Kiewiet had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Scarlets, and Annika Younge added 12 points and six rebounds.
Mankato East 68, Owatonna 42: Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars with 19 points in the Big Nine road win.
Lexi Karge finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Macy Birkholz scored 17 points.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 55, Nicollet 39: Marah Hulke finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Raiders in the Valley Conference home win.
Hayley Selby added 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Boys basketball
Mankato Loyola 91, Nicollet 54: Lawson Godfrey had 33 points and nine rebounds as the Crusaders opened with a Valley Conference victory.
Kolton Kunz added 31 points and nine assists for the Crusaders.
For the Raiders, Colton Thomsen had 25 points and 11 rebounds.
St. Clair 80, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 28: Connor Andree scored 22 points as the Cyclones opened the season with a home victory.
Derrick Zeldenrust scored 14 points, and Devin Embacher and Mason Ward each scored 12.
Martin County West 66, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 47: Zack Wells finished with 19 points for the Knights in the Valley Conference home loss.
Miles Flack and Ethan Anderson each scored nine points for the Knights.
Madelia 61, United South Central 47: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals for the Blackhawks in the home victory.
Blake Altenburg added 13 points for Madelia.
Girls Hockey
Rochester Mayo 9, Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola 3: Trinity Jackson finished with a goal and an assist for the Scarlets in a Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.
Delany Giesen and Caitlin Hvinden also scored for the Scarlets.
Mankato East 4, Albert Lea 1: Kailey Newton and Kalea Homich each finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars in a Big Nine road victory.
McKenzie Keller and Ava Tibodeau also scored for the Cougars.
Boys hockey
Minnesota River 3, Mankato West 1: Brady Hatkin scored for the Scarlets in the nonconference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Sam O’Neil had an assist for West.
