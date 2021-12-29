The Free Press
ST. PETER — Lani Schoper finished with 28 points and four steals for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 71-56 victory over St. Peter in the St. Peter holiday tournament Wednesday.
Teresa Kiewiet finished with 22 points and five rebounds for West, while Annika Younge added nine points and 10 rebounds.
For St. Peter, Rhyan Holmgren led the way with 21 points. Josie Wiebusch added 12 points.
West (5-2) will host Rochester John Marshall Jan 4.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, St. James 53: Abbie Riederer finished with 27 points and eight steals for the Chargers in their victory at the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial holiday tournament.
Kaylee Hunter had 16 points and six rebounds for the Chargers, and Sam Dalueg scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
For St. James, Madelyn Malmgren scored 28 points.
The Chargers (6-2) play New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 48: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 19 points in a win at the LCWM tournament.
Ella Voges finished with 16 points, and Lauren Cooper scored 15. Katelin Flack added 12 points.
Sophie Stork led NRHEG with 19 points. Erin Jacobson had 15 points.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 48, White Bear Lake 44: Louis Magers finished with 21 points for the Scarlets in their victory at the Tartan holiday tournament.
Mekhi Collins added 12 points for West, and Aidan Corbett scored eight.
West (5-0, 4-0 in Big Nine) continues play in the tournament against South St. Paul Thursday.
St. James 70, Windom 60: Hayden Jones led the Saints with 28 points, as they won the Windom holiday tournament.
Alex Stresemann added 16 points for the Saints, and Steven Balbuena had 13 points.
St. James plays Jan. 4 at Waseca.
Hockey
Mankato East 12, Worthington 2: Ava Tibodeau scored four goals and Kalea Homich scored three times for the Cougars in their win at All Seasons Arena.
Jess Eykyn finished with two goals and two assists for East. Ashley Fischer, Piper Guillemette and Claire Christopher also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 40-15.
Mankato East boys 4, Breck 3: Brayden Borgmeier, Quintin Steindl and Aiden Prochaska each finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars in their victory at the Herb Brooks holiday tournament in Blaine.
Andrew Bastian also scored for East, and Christian Theuninck had two assists.
Irondale 7, Mankato West boys 2: Gavin Brunmeier and Hunter Rigdon scored for the Scarlets in their loss at the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth.
Toby Essay and Blake Murphy had assists for West.
