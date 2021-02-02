The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — Lani Schoper scored the 1,000th point of her career, helping Mankato West defeat Northfield 66-46 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Schoper finished with 22 points, making 9 of 11 field goals. She now has 1,018 points in her career.
Bri Stoltzman added 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Annika Younge had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Teresa Kiewiet had 12 points and six rebounds.
West (6-0) hosts Albert Lea on Friday.
Mankato East 57, Winona 27: Peyton Stevermer had 15 points and five assists as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Winona.
Mackenzie Schweim scored 12 points, Lexi Karge had 11 points, and Isabelle Schott had nine points and four rebounds.
East (5-1) plays Friday at home against Albert Lea.
Nicollet/Loyola 40, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 34: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 15 points in a Valley Conference victory at Janesville.
Emma Johnson had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Nicollet/Loyola plays Friday at Alden-Conger.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 89, Madelia 14: Lakesha Carter and Lexi Cloyd each scored 20 for the Knights in the Valley home victory.
Olivia Harazin added 15 points for LCWM.
The Blackhawks host St. Clair on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53, Springfield 49: Abbie Riederer finished with 27 points, putting her over 1,000 points for her career, and six rebounds for MVL in the Tomahawk Conference home victory.
Mia Johnson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for MVL.
The Chargers (5-1) host New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday.
Tri-City United 64, Le Sueur-Henderson 55: Sam Lang finished with 22 points for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference road win.
Olivia Fritz led the Giants with 12 points.
LSH (2-4, 1-4) plays at Belle Plaine on Thursday.
Maple River 66, Blue Earth Area 63: Claire McGregor scored 31 for the Eagles in a nonconference home victory.
Lexi Thomas and Ashley Ulrich each added 12 points for the Eagles.
Arika Howard finished with 22 points to lead BEA.
The Eagles (3-3) host Hayfield on Friday.
St. Peter 66, New Ulm 27: Rhyann Holmgren led the Saints with 20 points in the home Big South win.
Morgan Kelly had 11 points and six rebounds for St. Peter. The Saints (5-1) host Fairmont on Friday.
Wrestling
Mankato West splits: Kaden Valimont (170), Trenton Fontaine (220) and Gannon Rosenfeld (285) each scored first-period falls in a 47-22 Big Nine Conference loss at Albert Lea.
Damian Riewe (160) earned an 18-7 major decision.
The Scarlets defeated Rochester John Marshall 78-0 with 12 forfeits. In the only match competed, Evan Ehmke (138) won by fall in 1:14.
East drops two: Spencer Ruedy (145) and Rieley Fleming (285) each won twice as the Cougars lost a pair of Big Nine duals at Owatonna.
East fell 56-21 to Rochester Mayo and 51-21 to Owatonna.
United South Central splits: Bryce Sonnek and Ethan Elvebak each won twice as the Rebels split a pair of nonconference matches at Le Sueur.
In a 44-30 win over Le Sueur-Henderson, USC’s Kolt Bullerman (106), Sonnek (126), Konner Harpestad (152) and Micah Hamson (160) each won by fall, and Elvebak (138) won by decision.
George Doherty (182) scored a fall for LSH.
In the 63-6 loss to Tri-City United, Sonnek won a 7-1 decision, and Elvebak scored a 6-4 decision.
New Ulm Area 39, Maple River 34: Jaden Drill won the 285 match by fall in 1:16 to clinch the nonconference victory.
Parker Kamm (106), Logan Lee (120) and Marqavion Haefner (138) also had first-period pins. Ty Frederick (160) won an 8-2 decision.
For Maple River, Ethan Evenson (145), Cooper Ochsendorf (170) and Thayne Decker (220) each won by fall, while Garrett Bollmann (113), Boden Simon (132) and Noah Ziegler (152) each won by decision.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 9, Rochester John Marshall 3: Layten Liffrig and Jake Kanzenbach each scored three goals as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Rochester.
Zach Lebens added two goals, and Brett Borchardt scored another.
East/Loyola had a 37-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Skiing
West girls win: The Scarlets’ Breck Carlson was the winner in 49.20, as West won the six-team meet with 158 points at Mount Kato.
West’s Megan Hiniker (50.84) was second, while Brynn Bohlke (51.14) of West was third.
East/Loyola, which took fourth with 115 points, was led by Kira Neeb (54.21), who took seventh.
West boys edge East/Loyola: West’s Leo DeMars was the medalist at 39.16, as the Scarlets won the six-team meet with 150 points.
East/Loyola took second with 149 points. The Cougars’ Brenden Steinbach (39.89) finished third.
For West, Ben Ruddy (43.73) and Ronan Corley (43.74) were eight and ninth, respectively.
Caruso Shanafelt of East/Loyola took seventh at 43.23.
