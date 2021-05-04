MANKATO — Jake Schreiber hit a walk-off single for the Mankato East baseball team in a 5-4 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
After East surrendered three runs and the lead in the top of the seventh, Schreiber's hit with two outs in the bottom of the inning gave East the win.
Carson Graves delivered five no-hit innings and recorded six strikeouts for the Cougars. Matthew Werk went 3 for 3.
Rochester Mayo 6, Mankato West 5: Max Goertzen and Lou Magers each had RBIs for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
West only had four hits. Magers took the loss on the mound.
West (8-1) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 18, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 3, 5 innings: Caleb Fogel went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Crusaders in the Valley Conference road win.
Jake Sizer finished 4 for 5 with five RBIs for Loyola, while Mason Stoffel was 2 for 4 with four runs scored.
The Crusaders host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday at ISG Field.
St. Clair 4, Madelia 3: Alex Freitag finished with 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings as the Cyclones slipped past the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference game at St. Clair.
St. Clair scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead.
Kaleb Sorenson went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI, while Riley Fitzloff went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Cyclones.
For the Blackhawks, Dylan Grev had 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Cleveland 6, Nicollet 3: Carter Dylla pitched five innings of no-hit relief, with 13 strikeouts, to help the Clippers win the Valley game.
Lucas Walechka went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Cleveland plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2, 5 innings: Blake Cowdin pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in a Valley game.
Jonny Daschner, Kelton Erler and Jack Morsching each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Mankato West 14, Rochester Mayo 3, 5 innings: Breck Carlson hit two home runs and had six RBIs as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at Rochester.
Lani Schoper also had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lauryn Douglas had three hits, while Bri Stoltzman, Abbi Stierlen and Carlee Emery each had two.
Stierlen was the winning pitcher, allowing three unearned runs. She struck out six with no walks.
West (8-2) plays at home Thursday against Rochester John Marshall.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Nicollet 3: Jacie Schultz recorded 15 strikeouts over seven innings in the Valley Conference road victory.
Schultz went 3 for 5, while Avery Voges finished with a home run and a double. Rachel Sickler was 2 for 4 with a double.
The Knights host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 11, Norwood Young America 1, 5 innings: Zoe Thomson had four hits, including two home runs, as the Giants won a Minnesota River Conference game on the road.
Chloe Brandt was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and McKenna Borchardt had two hits and two RBIs.
Brandt was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
LSH (9-0) hosts Sibley East on Thursday at Henderson.
Golf
Northfield boys 320, Mankato East 356, Austin 409: Haakon Rustad shot even-par 71 to help Northfield win the Big Nine triangular at Mankato Golf Club.
Carter Dean led East with an 82. Other East players were Jake Kanzenbach (88), Tristan Hansen (92) and Aiden Prochaska (94).
Rochester John Marshall girls 391, Albert Lea 412, Mankato West 418: Albert Lea's Whitney Mullenbach had the low round of 87 in the Big Nine meet at Northern Hills Golf Course.
West's Tealy Krosch shot a 96. Other West players were Ally Grabianowski at 103, Delaney Giesen at 107 and Erin Peters at 112.
West plays Friday at the Hutchinson Invite.
St. Clair/Loyola boys win: Griffin Johnson led St. Clair/Loyola at 41, good for second overall, as the Cyclones won the Valley Conference meet at Terrace View Golf Course with a score of 175.
Madelia's Colin Wihlm was the medalist at 39, while Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Logan Thell took third at 42.
On the girls side, JWP's Kristen Thell was the winner at 48. The Bulldogs' Taylor Rinehart and St. Clair/Loyola's Emily Drummer tied for second at 49.
MVL girls wins: Nadine Clobes shot 53 for the Chargers in their victory over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Winthrop Golf Club.
On the boys side, Logan Martin was the medalist for GFW at 37.
Track
Mankato East girls quadrangular: Emmy Schulz and Megan Geraets each won two events as the Cougars prevailed in the Big Nine meet at Wolverton Field.
East scored 117.5 points, followed by Owatonna at 104, Red Wing at 37.5 and Albert Lea at 12.
Schulz won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.50 and pole vault at 8-feet-0, while Geraets took first in the 200 dash in 26.25 and long jump at 16-9 3/4.
Eve Anderson took first in the 1,600 run in 5:35.73, and Ava Matejcek won the 3,200 run in 12:58.39. Hannah Roise placed first in the 400 dash in 1:05.87, as did Olivia Beschorner in the 800 run in 2:34.96.
Lexi Karge won the triple jump at 33-0, and Rachel Clifford was a winner in the discus at 99-6 1/2. East also won the 4x800 relay (10:26.39) and 4x200 relay (1:50.59).
Rochester Mayo boys quadrangular: Mankato West won the 4x200 relay in 1:35.36 and 4x400 relay in 3:38.96, finishing second at a Big Nine quadrangular at Rochester.
Mayo won the meet with 115 points. West was second at 80, with Northfield next at 43.5 and Austin at 33.5.
Peyton Goettlicher took first in the 200 dash in 23.03, and Ethan Ulman won the 400 dash in 54.19. Jackson Bruning placed first in the discus at 119-5 1/2.
Albert Lea boys triangular: Medy Akwai and Andrew Johnson each won two events, helping Mankato East take second at the Big Nine quadrangular.
Owatonna took first at 128, followed by East at 99, Red Wing at 30 and Albert Lea at 16.
Akwai won the 110 hurdles in 15.54 and high jump at 6-0, while Johnson was a winner in the 1,600 run in 4:28.96 and 3,200 run in 9:50.50.
Other winners for East were Andrew Bentson in the pole vault (10-6) and Okout Ochan in the triple jump (40-9 1/2).
Tennis
New Ulm 6, Worthington 1: Ben Brownfield rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles to help the Eagles win the Big South Conference match.
Isaac Blumhoefer (6-0, 6-4), Max Gieseke (6-1, 6-2) and Joey Gag (6-3, 6-2) also won singles matches for New Ulm.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Nathaniel Janssen and Quentin Burns won 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Isaac Davis and Dylen Carreon won 2-0, 2-0.
