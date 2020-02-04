NORTHFIELD -- Mackenzie Schweim finished with 37 points and nine rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team in 73-70 triple overtime win over Northfield in a Big Nine Conference game Tuesday.
Randi Baier sealed the victory in the final seconds with free throws. Schweim hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Taylor Soma added 15 points for the Cougars.
East (9-12, 8-9 in Big Nine) hosts Rochester Century on Friday.
New Ulm 65, Mound Westonka 53: Hannah Osborne had 22 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles won a nonconference game on the road.
It was the Eagles' third win in the last four games.
Bryn Nesvold scored 15 points, while Daviney Dreckman had 10 points and eight rebounds and Olivia Wick had eight points and eight rebounds. Kirsten Dennis made seven assists.
New Ulm (9-11) plays Waseca on Thursday at New Ulm.
Waseca 46, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 30: Rachel Breck collected 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Bluejays' nonconference home win.
Brittney Draeger added 10 points.
Sydney Schultz led NRHEG with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Waseca (16-5) plays at New Ulm on Thursday.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79, Tri-City United 74: Erica Jackson finished with 24 points for the Titans in a nonconference win at Montgomery.
Grace Factor added 20 points for TCU, and Jess Dull scored 19.
The Titans (7-14) play Thursday at LeSueur-Henderson.
Boys hockey
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1: Ethan Fox scored a first-period goal in the Scarlets' Big Nine loss at Owatonna.
Caden Oltman and Nate Looft assisted on Fox's goal.
West had 16 shots on goal. Caleb Cross made 21 saves.
West (13-9-3) hosts St. Paul Academy on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Gentry Academy 7, Mankato East 2: Matthew Salzle and Layten Liffrig scored for East in a nonconference loss.
East plays Thursday at Austin.
Wrestling
St. Peter quad: Ty Peterson (120 pounds), Max Ehrich (160) and Nick Frank (195) each won by fall as Blue Earth Area defeated St. Peter 40-26.
Carson Sturtz (113), Davis Sunken (126) and Brogan Hanson each won by decision for BEA.
Kole Guth (170) and Eli Hunt (182) both won by fall for St. Peter.
United South Central 45, Triton 22: Ethan Elvebak (132), Konner Harpestad (152) and Micah Hamson (160) each won by fall to lead the Rebels to the victory.
Janis Baumgartner (126) won by 9-6 decision.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 63, Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther 6: Griffin Gimenez (113), Jake Lehman (120), Nick Slater (126), Tucker Wills (132) and Alex Harnitz (138) each won by fall in the Knights' victory.
LCWMA's Jacob Tesch won at 7-2 decision at 160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.