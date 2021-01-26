MANKATO -- Mackenzie Schweim finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team in a 58-45 Big Nine Conference victory over Faribault.
Macy Birkholz had 16 points and five rebounds, while Lexi Karge added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cougars (3-1) play Friday at Red Wing.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Medford 26: Toryn Richards scored 16 points for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference road win.
Lindsay Condon scored 14, and Brielle Bartelt added 12 points.
The Bucs (3-1, 2-0 in Gopher) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37: Emma Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
JWP (0-1) will host Madelia on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68, United South Central 21: Faith Nielsen had 24 points and five rebounds to help the Panthers claim the Gopher Conference win.
Sidney Schultz added 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.
NRHEG (2-2) plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday at Waterville.
Worthington 62, New Ulm 45: Daviney Dreckman's 16 points and 11 rebounds led New Ulm in a Big South Conference loss at New Ulm.
Ramsey Hopp and Morgan Hulke each added eight points.
The Eagles play at home Thursday against Waseca.
Skiing
West girls win: West's Breck Carlson was the medalist in 45.87, as the Scarlets won the three-team girls meet at Mount Kato.
Mankato East/Loyola was second with 52 points, while Crystal Valley took third.
West's Brynn Bohlke (47.77) finished second, while the Scarlets' Megan Hiniker (48.41) took third.
East/Loyola's Kira Need (50.85) was fifth.
West boys take second: East/Loyola's Brenden Steinbach finished first in 44.69, as the Cougars took third in the three-team meet.
Crystal Valley was first with 99 points, West was second with 86 and East/Loyola was third at 80.
Wests' Garret Donkin (47.09) took fifth, while the Scarlets' Ben Ruddy (47.11) was sixth.
Swimming
Mankato West 93, Owatonna 81: Charlie Simpson won four events to help the Scarlets with the Big Nine Conference meet.
Simpson won the 50 freestyle in 23.42 and 100 freestyle in 54.11. He joined with Leif Petricka, Hayden Maxwell and Ethan Bartell to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.07. Simpson, Jason Taylor, Connor Berger and Brandon Whitney won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.2.
Bartell also won the 100 butterfly in 1:001.8, and Petricka added a first-place effort in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.52. Berger won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.04, and Kolby Schimek took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:32.58.
Wrestling
St. Peter 45, Waseca 23: Charlie Born (113), Nakiye Mercado (126) and Leighton Robb (195) each had a first-period fall to help the Saints win the Big South Conference match.
Noah Hunt (132), Cole Filand (182) and Nathan Pettis (285) each won a decision for St. Peter.
For Waseca, John Felley (106) and Daniel Kuhns (220) each won by fall, and Mason Gehloff (120) won by technical fall. Oliver O`Brien (138) and Christian Rodriguez (145) each won a decision.
