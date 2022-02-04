The Free Press
NICOLLET — Hayley Selby finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds, while reaching 1,000 career points in a 78-54 Valley Conference victory over Madelia Friday.
Marah Hulke had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders.
For Madelia, Victoria Hemmingsen led the way with 19 points.
Nicollet (12-8) will host Le Sueur-Henderson Saturday.
Cleveland 42, Mankato Loyola 27: Emily Kern scored 10 points in the Valley home win.
Paige Frutiger scored six points for the Crusaders.
Maple River 52, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45: Lexi Thomas finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road win.
Claire McGregor added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Maple River.
The Eagles (12-6, 8-4 in Gopher) play Tuesday at United South Central.
Triton 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42: Katie Olson led the Bulldogs with 17 points in the loss.
Alison Olson added 10 points for JWP.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 64, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 43: Devin Embacher led the Cyclones with 14 points in the Valley road win.
Brandon Meng and Thomas Loeffler each scored 10 points for St. Clair.
The Cyclones play Friday at Mankato Loyola.
Minnehaha Academy 57, Maple River 53: Zach Herrmann led the Eagles with 20 points in the nonconference loss.
Ethan McGregor added seven points for Maple River.
The Eagles host United South Central Tuesday.
Fairmont 58, Blue Earth Area 57: Ashton Lloyd led the Bucs with 34 points and eight rebounds in a Big South Conference road loss.
For Fairmont, Sawyer Tordsen scored 17 points.
Hayfield 80, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 57: Porter Peterson led the Panthers with 14 points in the Gopher Conference loss.
Daxter Lee and Jack Olson each finished with 12 points for NRHEG.
St. James Area 71, St. Peter 65: Bennett Flohrs finished with 25 points for the Saints in the Big South win.
Jose Bosacker led St. Peter with 18 points.
St. James (9-11) plays at Montevideo Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69: Sam Knowles had 41 points and 28 rebounds for the Greyhounds in the Tomahawk Conference home victory.
Jevan Wilfart added 14 points for the Greyhounds.
Kyler Flunker led the Chargers with 16 points.
Wrestling
East wins three: The Cougars beat Rochester John Marshall 57-18, Madelia-Truman 59-9, and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 45-35.
Luke Scholtes (138), Ben Glogowski (145), Max Morgan (152), Brady Hoffner (182) and Nathan Drumm (195) each won three times for the Cougars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.