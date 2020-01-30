The Free Press
NICOLLET — Hayley Selby had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Nicollet/Loyola defeated New Ulm Cathedral 58-53 in a nonconference girls basketball game Thursday.
Marah Hulke had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Josi Hansen scored 16 points for the Raiders.
Lily Franta scored 22 points for Cathedral.
Nicollet/Loyola (4-11) plays today against Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
St. Peter 49, Waseca 39: Morgan Kelly and Josie Wiebusch each scored 12 points as the Saints won a Big South game at home.
Sarah Conlon added 10 points for St. Peter.
Hannah Potter scored 12 points for Waseca, and Brittney Draeger scored 10.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 96, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 50: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 24 points in home Valley Conference win.
Lakesha Carter scored 22 points, while Alexis Cloyd had 16 points. Katelin Flack added 14 points.
The Knights (15-3) host Martin County West Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Sleepy Eye 65: Abbie Riederer finished with 19 points and five steals for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Emma Nelson added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Maddie Pearson had 14 points and four assists.
The Chargers (16-3) host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Friday.
Blooming Prairie 48, Maple River 36: Megan Oswald scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, as the Blossoms won the Gopher game at Blooming Prairie.
Bobbi Bruns added 17 points for Blooming Prairie.
Maple River was led by Ally Bruegger’s 16 points.
Maple River (10-9, 5-5) plays at United South Central on Friday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 60, Edgerton 42: Margo Stoesz scored 19 points in the Wolverines’ Red Rock Conference win at Edgerton.
Brooke Naas and Anika Fast each scored 12 points for MLAC.
The Wolverines (11-5) play at home today against Murray County Central.
Southwest Christian 48, Tri-City United 46: Southwest Christian scored on a layup with five seconds to play in a Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Grace Factor led TCU with 16 points, and Erica Jackson scored nine.
TCU (7-12, 3-7) plays Monday at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
New Ulm 71, Blue Earth Area 47: Kirsten Dennis scored 26 points as the Eagles won the Big South game.
Hannah Osborne added 19 points and eight rebounds.
New Ulm (7-10) plays at home against Faribault on Saturday.
Hockey
Albert Lea 4, Mankato East/Loyola girls 0: Mia Fjelsta scored three goals as Albert Lea won the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
East/Loyola had a 45-29 advantage in shots on goal, with a 20-5 advantage in the third period. Cougars’ goaltender Anna Rader made 25 saves.
Wrestling
Sibley East quadrangular: St. Clair/Loyola won two of three matches at a nonconference quadrangular at Arlington.
The Cyclones defeated Fulda/Murray County Central 48-24 and Le Sueur-Henderson 48-15 and lost to Sibley East 48-25.
Eli Kruse (106/113), Lucas Kruse (138), Chase Baker (150) and Jacob Shimek (160) each went 3-0 for the Cyclones.
St. Clair/Loyola (7-16) competes in a tournament Saturday at Janesville.
United South Central 36, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 33: Byron Getchell started the match with a fall in 5:47, and the Rebels won the Gopher Conference match at Wells.
Janis Baumgartner (120) and Ethan Elvebak (132) each had first-period falls for USC, while Micah Hamson (145) and Jacob Billings (182) each won by fall in the second period of their matches.
For the Grizzlies, Tucker Rients (138) won an 11-5 decision, while Ethan Rider (170) and Brant Melchert (220) each won by fall.
