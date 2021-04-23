The Free Press
MANKATO — Tanner Shumski tossed six shutout innings for the Mankato West baseball team in a 9-0 nonconference win over New Ulm Friday at ISG Field.
Ethan Fox went 2 for 4 with a double, while Wyant Fowlds went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
West (6-0) plays Tuesday at Century.
Madelia 13, Heron Lake/Okabena 8: Jake Lehman went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Blackhawks in the nonconference road victory.
Garrett Reed went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Dylan Grev was 2 for 4 with four stolen bases. Blake Altenburg was 2 for 5 with a triple.
Elijah McCabe was the winning pitcher.
Madelia (4-4, 3-0 in Valley) plays Tuesday at Cleveland.
Maple River 17, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Dylan Doyen went 3 for 3 with three runs scored for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road victory.
Isaiah Anderson tossed four shutout innings to get the win on the mound.
The Eagles (5-0, 4-0 in Gopher) play Thursday at Hayfield.
Mankato Loyola 6, BOLD 2: Matthew Gartner went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and three runs scored for the Crusaders in the road nonconference win.
Loyola scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Gartner’s grand slam. Caleb Fogel went 3 for 3 for the Crusaders.
Logan Carlson got the victory on the mound.
Martin County West 4, St. Clair 1: Caleb Mathiowetz went 2 for 2 for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference road loss.
Joe Nicolai had the lone RBI for St. Clair.
Softball
Nicollet 4, Mountain Lake Area 0: Marah Hulke hit a three-run homer in the Raiders’ nonconference home victory.
Hulke was the winning pitcher and finished with six strikeouts. Brooklyn Bode and Hayley Selby each had two hits for the Raiders.
Nicollet plays Tuesday at Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s.
Madelia 19, Heron Lake/Okabena 0, 4 innings: Addie Ahern went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs for the Blackhawks in the nonconference home victory.
Audrey Zaleski was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Kylie Smith was 3 for 3.
Corban Tatro got the win in the circle, tossing four shutout innings. Tatro had nine strikeouts.
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 16, Rochester Mayo 12: Gracie Bowman finished with six goals and one assist for Mankato in the Big Nine Conference road win at Rochester.
Annelise Winch had four goals and four assists for Mankato, while Elise Rykhus finished with two goals and two assists.
In goal, Taylor Gasswint and Brooke Morgan combined for 11 saves.
Mankato (1-2, 1-1 in Big Nine) plays at Rochester John Marshall Monday.
Track and field Sibley East boys win: The Wolverines’ Zach Pazdernik won the 200-meter dash (24.93) and took second in the 100 dash (11.95) in a four-team meet at Arlington.
Pazdernik also won the long jump at 19-feet-2.
The Wolverines’ Jackson Burdorf won the shot put (44-10) and the discus (142-10.50).
Sibley East won with 172.5 points, while Minnesota Valley Lutheran was second with 97.5 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.