The Free Press
SLEEPY EYE — Arian Saenz had two hits and three RBIs as Sleepy Eye defeated Mankato Loyola 7-2 in a Section 2A baseball game Tuesday.
Jackson Huiras was the winning pitcher, striking out 11.
Mason Stoffel had two doubles and two RBIs for the Crusaders. Jaxon Libby took the loss.
Loyola (13-7) plays New Ulm Cathedral or Cleveland in an elimination game Thursday.
Martin County West 9, Madelia 7: Martin County West used six walks to score three runs in the top of the seventh to win the Section 2A game at Madelia.
Jed Altenburg and Garrett Reed each had two RBIs for Madelia, and Dylan Grev and Jordan Koberoski each had three hits.
Madelia (17-5) hosts an elimination game Thursday.
Softball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown loses two: The Bucs dropped a 4-1 decision to Wabasha-Kellogg in the winners bracket final, then lost 9-5 to Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A tournament.
In the opener, Rylee Pelant, Emma Woratschka and Addyson Taylor each had a hit. Gloria Cortez pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on four hits.
Hannah Bruns and Alayna Atherton each had an RBI in the loss to Faribault BA. Coretz took the loss in the second game, although only two runs were earned.
WEM finishes the season at 11-12.
Golf
Section 2AAA boys: Mankato West took 10th, and Mankato East was 11th in the opening round of the tournament and did not qualify for the final round at Ridges at Sand Creek
West shot 343, one stroke ahead of East. Eden Prairie had the low round of 301.
Landon Pedersen led West with an 82. Julian Bhardwaj shot 86, and Zach Chelstrom and Alex Olenius both shot 89.
For East, Carter Dean shot 81, with teammates Aiden Prochaska at 82, Isaac Brennan at 83 and Hunter Sowden at 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.