SLEEPY EYE — Jake Sizer had 23 points and nine rebounds in Mankato Loyola’s 70-63 loss to Sleepy Eye in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday.
Lawson Godfrey had 22 points and five rebounds, and Simon Morgan added six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Loyola (16-6) plays at Madelia on Saturday.
New Ulm 72, Marshall 61: Colton Benson scored 32 points as New Ulm claimed the Big South Conference championship with the win at home.
Benson hit six 3-pointers. Jimmy Osborne added 25 points, and Charlie Osborne scored 12 points.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40: Porter Peterson had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Tyrne Wilson had 19 points and seven rebounds, Daxter Lee scored 14 points, and Will Tuttle had 13 points and six rebounds.
NRHEG (13-9) plays Monday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Girls basketball
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 83, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40: The Panthers rolled to a 52-17 lead at halftime of the Gopher Conference win at New Richland.
Erin Jacobson scored 24 points, and Sidney Schultz had 16 points. Faith Nielsen scored 14 points, and Sophie Stork scored 10.
NRHEG (18-7, 13-3 in Gopher) hosts Hayfield in the conference championship game Saturday.
Maple River 72, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Lexi Thomas scored 23 points in the Eagles’ Gopher win at Mapleton.
Claire McGregor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the sophomore became the fifth player in program history to surpass 1,000 points in a career. Krystal Ulrich added 10 points.
Maple River (17-6, 12-4) plays Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Nicollet 63, New Ulm Cathedral 53: Marah Hulke had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Raiders claimed a nonconference win at New Ulm.
Hayley Selby added 14 points, 16 rebounds and five steals, and Brooklyn Bode had 11 points and fur steals.
Emily Schommer led Cathedral with 20 points, and Maddie Gilles scored 16 points.
Nicollet (16-10) pens the Section 2A playoffs at home on March 1.
