NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — Eli Kruse scored on a 7-yard touchdown run for St. Clair/Loyola’s only points in a 21-6 loss to Norwood Young America in the season-opening football game Friday.
Kruse finished with 55 yards on 13 carries as the Spartans gained just 98 yards of offense.
Norwood Young America had 269 yards of offense, with 163 yards passing.
Austin Ward had 11 tackles, and Jacob Schimek had nine tackles, with 3 tackles for loss and one sack.
The Spartans host Mayer Lutheran on Friday at the Loyola field.
Stewartville 27, Waseca 13: Jordan Johnston passed for two touchdowns in the Bluejays’ loss at home.
Johnston had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kaeden Johnson in the first half and a 70-yarder to Damarius Russell in the second half.
Cedar Mountain 50, Madelia 16: Eric Anderson passed for two touchdowns to Kyle Pietsch in Madelia’s road loss.
Anderson passed for 67 yards and rushed for 78 yards.
St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0: NaKiye Mercado scored four touchdowns in the Saints’ win at Albert Lea.
Mercado had two rushing touchdowns and two interception returns for scores.
Tate Olson threw two touchdown passes, with Peyton Odland and Kaeden Guida each catching one.
The Saints play at Waseca on Friday.
Lester Prairie 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20: Daulton Bauer passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs loss at Janesville.
Bauer completed 18 of 26 passes. Ryan Kronbach had two touchdown receptions, and Dylan McWaters had the other. Kronbach and McWaters both had 91 yards receiving.
Girls tennis
Mankato East gets swept: Addie Wassman and Sydney Cusick won a pair of matches at No. 3 doubles as the Cougars lost 6-1 to Lakeville North and 4-3 to Marshall in nonconference matches at the East courts.
Against Lakeville North, Wassman and Cusick won 6-2, 6-3.
The duo won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Marshall. Sam Williams won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Brynja Flitter and Mylie Gleason won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 4, Winona 2: Ryan Rooney scored two goals and an assist as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference match at Caswell North.
Hunter Rigdon and Leo DeMars each had a goal and assist, and Cristian Quintana had an assist.
Eric Smook had 3 saves.
Winona 2, Mankato West girls 1: Aubrey Makela scored the only goal for the Scarlets in a Big Nine loss at Winona.
Greta Johnson assisted on the goal for her first varsity point. Romo Smith made nine saves in 73 minutes, and Anne Schill finished with two saves.
West (3-1, 2-1 in Big Nine) hosts Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
